Mitch McConnell's recent proof-of-life photograph is generating more inquiries than clarifications. Seth Meyers has joined the ranks of skeptics in scrutinizing the Kentucky senator's image, which was released from the hospital last week following intense requests from fellow politicians and lawmakers.

Mitch McConnell's proof-of-life photo raises eyebrows, with Seth Meyers expressing skepticism. (Seth Meyers)

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The late-night host highlighted a significant flaw in the photograph, while also taking a jab at President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, the President made an appearance at the FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey, where he presented the trophy to the victorious Spain team. As is customary at every sporting event he attends, Trump was met with a chorus of jeers and boos from the audience.

Seth Meyers questions McConnell's health photo amid Trump's FIFA appearance controversy

“Point is, it doesn’t seem like many people wanted Trump at this event. For example, he walked onto the field for the trophy presentation after the game, and he didn’t get the best reception,” The Late Night host elaborated, shifting to video of the President being continuously booed.

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{{^usCountry}} “At this point, I’m guessing Trump’s staff tries to make him feel better by telling him he’s just being followed around by ghosts. ‘Mr. President, remember, no one’s booing you. That’s just Mitch McConnell saying hello,'” McConnell stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At this point, I’m guessing Trump’s staff tries to make him feel better by telling him he’s just being followed around by ghosts. ‘Mr. President, remember, no one’s booing you. That’s just Mitch McConnell saying hello,'” McConnell stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mitch McConnell health update: Kentucky Senator's team new cover-up exposed as security detail guards hospital

“You guys, I’m just kidding. Mitch McConnell is definitely alive,” he quipped.

“They always make you stay in the hospital an extra week after you put your jeans on,” Meyers said while showing a picture of McConnell, aged 84, alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, who previously served as Transportation Secretary.

Mitch McConnell released proof of life from hospital

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In the photograph, McConnell is depicted in a checkered shirt and jeans, holding a newspaper and smiling next to Chao.

McConnell's selection of clothing is merely one of the numerous concerns that individuals have noted in the highly requested proof-of-life image.

On July 12, McConnell shared the image following several weeks spent in the hospital. He was admitted for medical treatment on June 14, yet details regarding his health remained scarce.

Mitch McConnell faces criticism over lack of transparency

The team of the Kentucky Republican faced scrutiny for its insufficient transparency and clarity regarding his health status. McConnell's staff is headed by his longtime aide, Terry Carmack, who earns an annual salary of $226,000 for his position.

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McConnel issued a statement along with the photograph: “You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct—I can’t help it.” He expressed gratitude to the public for their “prayers and well wishes.”

“I’ll keep working hard to get back on the Senate floor as soon as possible. And I’ll keep you posted on the progress of my recovery,” he stated.