Shamar Elkins and wife divorce hearing: Couple was scheduled to appear in court few hours after Louisiana shooting

Louisiana shooting suspect was identified as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins, who killed 8 children, including seven of his own. The children were aged between 3 and 11 years old.

Shamar Elkins, 31, identified as the shooter who killed 8 children, including his own. His family reported mental health issues amid a divorce hearing.(Shamar Elkins on Facebook and AP)

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According to the New York Times report, his family members stated Elkins had mental health issues and had opened up suicidal thoughts before the horrific killings.

He also shot at two women, one of whom is his spouse, who are currently receiving treatment for severe wounds.

Earlier, the police department released a statement on Facebook calling the shooting as a "violent domestic incident."

Authorities said that the alleged gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement following a chase that commenced after he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint.

Also Read: Shamar Elkins' friend gives shocking details after Louisiana shooting: ‘Military just messed him up’

Shamar Elkins and his spouse divorce proceedings

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{{^usCountry}} Shamar Elkins and his spouse were undergoing a separation. It is significant to note that this tragic event took place just one day prior to the scheduled court appearance for the couple's separation proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shamar Elkins and his spouse were undergoing a separation. It is significant to note that this tragic event took place just one day prior to the scheduled court appearance for the couple's separation proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The details were disclosed by Crystal Brown to the Sun Sentinel. Crystal is a cousin of one of the two women who were shot by Shamar Elkins. She mentioned that the Elkins and Shaneiqua had been in conflict regarding their separation before the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The details were disclosed by Crystal Brown to the Sun Sentinel. Crystal is a cousin of one of the two women who were shot by Shamar Elkins. She mentioned that the Elkins and Shaneiqua had been in conflict regarding their separation before the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other family members of Shamar said that his wife sought a divorce, which he opposed. This discord may have contributed to his growing resentment towards his family, ultimately leading him to discharge his weapon at them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other family members of Shamar said that his wife sought a divorce, which he opposed. This discord may have contributed to his growing resentment towards his family, ultimately leading him to discharge his weapon at them. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the records, Elkins wed his spouse, 34-year-old Shaneiqua Pugh, approximately two years ago, CNN reported.

Elkins' family informed the New York Times that he was experiencing stress regarding his marriage. He had reached out to his mother and stepfather, expressing that his wife was seeking a divorce and that he was overwhelmed by "dark thoughts," the couple told The Times.

Shamar Elkins served in Louisiana Army National Guard

The New York Times disclosed that Elkins was a member of the Louisiana Army National Guard from 2013 to 2020, where he held the positions of signal support system specialist and fire support specialist. According to the report, he had not been deployed in combat and exited the service in 2020 with the rank of private.

US House Speaker Mike reacts to ‘heartbreaking’ shooting

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US House Speaker Mike Johnson, who serves the Shreveport region in Congress, described the tragic shooting as “heartbreaking.”

“We’re holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Johnson stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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