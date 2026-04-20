Shamar Elkins criminal history: Louisiana shooter previously arrested for firing shots near school, records show

The suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, has been identified as Shamar Elkins, Daily Mail reported. The attack left eight children dead and two adult women injured. Elkins was later shot and killed by Shreveport police following a pursuit that ended in Bossier City. Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The victims ranged in age from one to 14 years old, and officials said some of the children were the suspect’s "descendants."

Prior arrest records surface

Police officers secure a street where eight children, with ages ranging from 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.(via REUTERS)

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East Texas Banner referenced a Shreveport Police Department narrative dated March 18, 2019, which allegedly details a prior arrest involving Elkins in a weapons-related case.

According to the report, he fired multiple shots near Caddo Magnet School while children were present outside the campus. Officers reportedly recovered shell casings and a firearm, and Elkins was taken into custody.

Also Read: Shamar Elkins: Louisiana shooter's Facebook profile, photos surface; Shreveport police give update

About the two women shot

Mayor Tom Arceneaux told CNN that the gunman had some form of relationship with the two women who were also shot, though the nature of those connections has not yet been determined.

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{{^usCountry}} "The two women are in very, very critical condition so we're not able to get information from them," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The two women are in very, very critical condition so we're not able to get information from them," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ABC affiliate KTBS reported that both women were shot in the head. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ABC affiliate KTBS reported that both women were shot in the head. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Michael Vavasseur? Escaped Louisiana inmate killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish Officials respond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who was Michael Vavasseur? Escaped Louisiana inmate killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish Officials respond {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not publicly announced a motive in Sunday’s mass killing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not publicly announced a motive in Sunday’s mass killing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Arceneaux said. “It’s a terrible morning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Arceneaux said. “It’s a terrible morning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and US House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is from Shreveport, said in separate statements that they were heartbroken and praised law enforcement’s response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and US House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is from Shreveport, said in separate statements that they were heartbroken and praised law enforcement’s response. {{/usCountry}}

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“We’re holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Johnson said in a statement.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith added, "I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback. I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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