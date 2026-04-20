Shamar Elkins' friend gives shocking details after Louisiana shooting: ‘Military just messed him up’

A man in Louisiana fatally shot eight children on Sunday in an incident that authorities characterized as domestic violence. He was subsequently killed by police after fleeing in a vehicle that had been carjacked, according to officials.

The Louisiana shooting suspect, Shamar Elkins, had a prior criminal history and was known to the community as part of a loving family.(Shamar Elkins/Facebook)

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The suspect's wife and a woman believed to be his girlfriend were also shot and sustained serious injuries during the incident, which took place at two residences in the early morning hours, as reported by Shreveport police.

The deceased children included three boys and five girls, aged between 3 and 11, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Police had earlier reported their ages to be approximately 1 to 14.

Speaking to media, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said, “I just don’t know what to say. My heart is just taken aback. I just cannot begin to imagine how such an event can occur.”

Also Read: Shamar Elkins chilling ‘demons’ conversation with mom, stepdad before Louisiana shooting;‘Wanted to take his own life’

Louisiana shooting victims identities revealed

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{{^usCountry}} Police have named Shamar Elkins as the shooter and the only suspect. According to police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon, he was the father of seven out of the eight deceased children. One of the children was identified as a cousin of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have named Shamar Elkins as the shooter and the only suspect. According to police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon, he was the father of seven out of the eight deceased children. One of the children was identified as a cousin of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The children have been identified as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5, as per the officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The children have been identified as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5, as per the officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shamar's friend gave rare insights into his life and family. Here's what Shamar Elkins' friend disclose regarding his family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shamar's friend gave rare insights into his life and family. Here's what Shamar Elkins' friend disclose regarding his family {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shamar Elkins appeared to be an ordinary resident of Shreveport. However, he had experienced his share of past controversies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shamar Elkins appeared to be an ordinary resident of Shreveport. However, he had experienced his share of past controversies. {{/usCountry}}

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Chris Bordelon, a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, said that they were familiar with Shamar due to his criminal background. He was apprehended in a firearms case in 2019. His offense involved discharging a weapon near Caddo Magnet High School, which resulted in an 18-month probation period. Recently, a friend from his time in the US Army informed Metro that the community in Shreveport believed Shamar Elkins had a loving family.

Shamar's military friend also conveyed profound sadness regarding the unfortunate incident and suggested a potential reason that may have driven him to take such a drastic action. According to the friend's statement to Metro, Shamar's military experience, "They were a lovely family. Everyone knew them around Shreveport. I think the military just messed him up. He was left feeling like he had no support."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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