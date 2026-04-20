Shamar Elkins posted concerning message about wife and marriage days before Louisiana shooting

Shamar Elkins, who was identified as the Louisiana mass shooting suspect, had shared a concerning message on social media just days before opening fire at multiple locations in Shreveport on Sunday. Former Caddo Parish Constable Patrick Young confirmed his identity to The Daily Mail. However, officials are yet to issue a statement.

Shamar Elkins was identified as the Louisiana shooting suspect on Sunday(Facebook/Shamar Elkins )

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Elkins killed eight children and injured several others in what police said appears to have been an incident of domestic violence. Police said that the incident took place just after 6:00 AM local time. The gunman was fatally shot after a car chase and interaction with police, officials said.

Read More: Shamar Elkins enjoyed meal with eldest daughter hours before Shreveport shooting; '1 on 1 date...'

Mayor Tom Arceneaux told CNN that it was not clear if the assailant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from police fire. No officers were injured in the incident, according to state police.

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{{^usCountry}} Police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference that the ‘rather extensive crime scene’ spanned three residences, which were being combed for evidence by investigators. The deceased ranged in age from one to 14, Bordelon added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference that the ‘rather extensive crime scene’ spanned three residences, which were being combed for evidence by investigators. The deceased ranged in age from one to 14, Bordelon added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Some of the children inside were his descendants," he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Some of the children inside were his descendants," he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations," Bordelon said, calling the incident a "domestic disturbance." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations," Bordelon said, calling the incident a "domestic disturbance." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Just weeks before the shooting, Elkins shared a couple of concerning messages on Facebook. On March 12 he wrote: “Understand to be misunderstood.” He also reposted a quote on social media, appearing to hint at marriage troubles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just weeks before the shooting, Elkins shared a couple of concerning messages on Facebook. On March 12 he wrote: “Understand to be misunderstood.” He also reposted a quote on social media, appearing to hint at marriage troubles. {{/usCountry}}

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“Dads If you could go back in time and have kids with a different woman but still have the same kids, would you do it?” the post read.

Shamar Elkins shared several Facebook posts before the shooting (Facebook/Shamar Elkins)

Officials describe victims, links to suspect

Mayor Tom Arceneaux revealed that the gunman had ties to two adult women who were also shot during the rampage, though the exact nature of those relationships remains unclear.

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"The two women are in very, very critical condition so we're not able to get information from them," he told CNN. Local reports indicated both women suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

At a second residence targeted in the attack, nine children were present. Only one survived, and that child remains hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Arceneaux.

‘Senseless tragedy’

The scale of the violence has prompted reactions from top officials across the state and country. Mike Johnson, who represents the region, described the attack on X as a "senseless tragedy."

Bill Cassidy called it an episode of "horrific violence" while wishing those injured a quick recovery. Jeff Landry said he was "heartbroken."

Speaking publicly, Arceneaux summed up the grief felt across the city: "It's a terrible morning in Shreveport and we all mourn with the victims," he said at the press conference.

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(With AFP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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