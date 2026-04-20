Shamar Elkins posted concerning message about wife and marriage days before Louisiana shooting
Shamar Elkins, who was identified as the Louisiana mass shooting suspect, had shared a concerning message in March
Shamar Elkins, who was identified as the Louisiana mass shooting suspect, had shared a concerning message on social media just days before opening fire at multiple locations in Shreveport on Sunday. Former Caddo Parish Constable Patrick Young confirmed his identity to The Daily Mail. However, officials are yet to issue a statement.
Elkins killed eight children and injured several others in what police said appears to have been an incident of domestic violence. Police said that the incident took place just after 6:00 AM local time. The gunman was fatally shot after a car chase and interaction with police, officials said.
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Mayor Tom Arceneaux told CNN that it was not clear if the assailant died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from police fire. No officers were injured in the incident, according to state police.
Police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference that the ‘rather extensive crime scene’ spanned three residences, which were being combed for evidence by investigators. The deceased ranged in age from one to 14, Bordelon added.{{/usCountry}}
Police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference that the ‘rather extensive crime scene’ spanned three residences, which were being combed for evidence by investigators. The deceased ranged in age from one to 14, Bordelon added.{{/usCountry}}
"Some of the children inside were his descendants," he noted.{{/usCountry}}
"Some of the children inside were his descendants," he noted.{{/usCountry}}
"We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations," Bordelon said, calling the incident a "domestic disturbance."{{/usCountry}}
"We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations," Bordelon said, calling the incident a "domestic disturbance."{{/usCountry}}
Read More: Shamar Elkins: Louisiana shooter's Facebook profile, photos surface; Shreveport police give update
Shamar Elkins's concerning posts{{/usCountry}}
Read More: Shamar Elkins: Louisiana shooter's Facebook profile, photos surface; Shreveport police give update
Shamar Elkins's concerning posts{{/usCountry}}
Just weeks before the shooting, Elkins shared a couple of concerning messages on Facebook. On March 12 he wrote: “Understand to be misunderstood.” He also reposted a quote on social media, appearing to hint at marriage troubles.{{/usCountry}}
Just weeks before the shooting, Elkins shared a couple of concerning messages on Facebook. On March 12 he wrote: “Understand to be misunderstood.” He also reposted a quote on social media, appearing to hint at marriage troubles.{{/usCountry}}
“Dads If you could go back in time and have kids with a different woman but still have the same kids, would you do it?” the post read.
Officials describe victims, links to suspect
Mayor Tom Arceneaux revealed that the gunman had ties to two adult women who were also shot during the rampage, though the exact nature of those relationships remains unclear.
"The two women are in very, very critical condition so we're not able to get information from them," he told CNN. Local reports indicated both women suffered gunshot wounds to the head.
At a second residence targeted in the attack, nine children were present. Only one survived, and that child remains hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to Arceneaux.
‘Senseless tragedy’
The scale of the violence has prompted reactions from top officials across the state and country. Mike Johnson, who represents the region, described the attack on X as a "senseless tragedy."
Bill Cassidy called it an episode of "horrific violence" while wishing those injured a quick recovery. Jeff Landry said he was "heartbroken."
Speaking publicly, Arceneaux summed up the grief felt across the city: "It's a terrible morning in Shreveport and we all mourn with the victims," he said at the press conference.
(With AFP inputs)