‘Shame on Trump’: Netizens fume as President-elect, Texas Governor defy order to fly US flags at half-mast for 30 days

While US flags are expected to remain at half-staff until the end of January In remembrance of former President Jimmy Carter, they are flying at full height at President-elect Donald Trump‘s private Mar-a-Lago club. Trump expressed frustration over Biden's decision, complaining that the flags would be at half-staff during his inauguration on January 20.(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Carter, the the longest-living president, breathed his last on December 29. A huge flag on Trump's Palm Beach property was first flown at half-staff as per the protocol, but it was later raised following Carter's burial in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Both Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Democrat President Joe Biden ordered that the nation's flag be raised at half-staff for 30 days until January 28.

However, Trump expressed frustration over the decision, complaining that the flags would be at half-staff during his inauguration on January 20.

“The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration,” Trump stated in a Truth Social post on Jan. 3. “They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves.”

Texas Governor directs flags raised to full-staff for Trump's inauguration

Trump frequently attacked Democrat Carter during the presidential race, but he expressed admiration for the 39th president after his demise at the age of 100. He called Carter a “truly loved” leader who “respected our Country and all it stands for.”

Meanwhile, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order on Monday requiring all state establishments to fly their flags at full staff on the day of the inauguration.

In a statement, Abbott said: “While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America.”

Trump joined Carter's state funeral service in Washington last week with other leaders like Barack Obama and paid homage at his casket as it lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Internet reacts over US flag flying at full height at Mar-a-Lago estate

As Trump and Republicans have defied outgoing US President Joe Biden's order on US flag ahead of the President-elect's inauguration, one wrote, “I have no idea why Biden ordered flags at half-staff through the end of January, what is the reason?”

“You mean despite existing law that says the flag will fly at half-mast for one month after the death of a former president,” another wondered over flag raised at Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Shame on Trump. No respect for anybody but himself” a third user said, while the fourth one commented, “Ah yes, because disrespecting a former president is such a “flex”.”

“Well I mean he can it’s a private location it isn’t a federal building or agency so it doesn’t fall under the presidential order,” one Trump supporter stated.