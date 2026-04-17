Shannon Elizabeth net worth: ‘American Pie’ star's earnings in focus after OnlyFans move

Shannon Elizabeth is back in the spotlight after announcing her entry into OnlyFans, which has reignited interest in her personal life and net worth.

Shannon Elizabeth embraces new digital platform OnlyFans as fans revist the actress's role in American Pie, earnings and net worth.(Shanon Elizabeth | Instagram)

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According to a PEOPLE report, Elizabeth's transition comes as part of a career pivot, with the actress aiming to explore new revenue streams.

After portraying Nadia in the popular 1999 movie American Pie, Shannon Elizabeth became a pop culture phenomenon. This shaped her early career and made her one of the most recognizable faces of the time.

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Net worth, career and business ventures

Shannon has a respectable net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her career as an actor, model, activist, and poker player has contributed to it.

According to the site, her career took off once she landed her breakthrough part as the attractive foreign exchange student Nadia in the 1999 film American Pie.

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{{^usCountry}} In her career, Shannon has earned more than 60 acting credits. She had appearances in numerous TV shows and short films, including Marshall's Miracle. After her starring role as Nadia, Shannon went on to star in horror movies like "Scary Movie" and "Thirteen Ghosts," as well as comedies like "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "American Pie 2." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her career, Shannon has earned more than 60 acting credits. She had appearances in numerous TV shows and short films, including Marshall's Miracle. After her starring role as Nadia, Shannon went on to star in horror movies like "Scary Movie" and "Thirteen Ghosts," as well as comedies like "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "American Pie 2." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shannon has dabbled in reality TV competitions, making an appearance on Season 6 of Dancing With the Stars, which added to her net worth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shannon has dabbled in reality TV competitions, making an appearance on Season 6 of Dancing With the Stars, which added to her net worth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Elizabeth has shown herself to be a versatile professional poker player as well. She has participated in major tournaments, including the World Series of Poker, in addition to her acting career. She gained recognition in the gaming community by hosting events and making appearances on celebrity poker TV programs pertaining to her poker skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elizabeth has shown herself to be a versatile professional poker player as well. She has participated in major tournaments, including the World Series of Poker, in addition to her acting career. She gained recognition in the gaming community by hosting events and making appearances on celebrity poker TV programs pertaining to her poker skills. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, Elizabeth founded Animal Avengers, a non-profit animal rescue group that was eventually renamed the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, and has gained a significant reputation as an animal rights activist.

Read more: American Pie's Shannon Elizabeth joins OnlyFan, says Hollywood ‘controlled’ her

Move to OnlyFans

Elizabeth’s decision to join OnlyFans marks a new chapter in her career.

She told PEOPLE, “I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”

She talks about freedom and connection with her fans and audience according to her own standards. She said, “I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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