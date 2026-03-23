Leonid Radvinsky dies: Did OnlyFans owner donate to pro-Israel AIPAC? Big $11M report surfaces

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, has died at 43 from cancer, the company said on Monday. The Ukranian-American entrepreneur was 43 years old. Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died (LinkedIn/Leonid Radvinsky)

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson said.

Leonid Radvinsky's OnlyFans journey Radvinsky acquired Fenix Internationalm, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 from founder Tim Stokely. He was the majority shareholder and a director on the board.

Read More: Leonid Radvinsky wife and kids: All we know about OnlyFans owner family after his death

Under his leadership, OnlyFans evolved into an adult-content-driven business, growing to more than 300 million users and generating over $1 billion in annual revenue. The platform became especially known for its subscription-based model, where it takes a 20% cut from creators’ earnings.

The company’s rapid rise accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when global lockdowns drove a surge in online content consumption.

Questions over future ownership Radvinsky’s death raises uncertainty about the future ownership of OnlyFans. His stake in Fenix International has been held under the LR Fenix Trust since 2024.

According to Forbes estimates, his net worth stood at approximately $4.7 billion at the time of his death.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that OnlyFans was exploring a potential sale of a majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital, in a deal that could value the company at around $5.5 billion, including debt.

Read More: OnlyFans owner cause of death: How did Leonid Radvinsky die at 43?

AIPAC donation Meanwhile, social media users shared reports about Radvinsky's $11 million donation to American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). “Holy shit. The billionaire owner of OnlyFans is dead at 43 years old. Leonid Radvinsky was a huge donor to the pro-Israel lobby,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Last year, The Lever cited an internal donor list to report that Radvinsky, and his wife pledged $11 million to the pro-Israel committee. The report further added that the amount was received from a “Mr. Anonymous Anonymous” and Katie Chudnovsky, the largest listed contribution.

Born in Ukraine and raised in Chicago, Radvinsky built his fortune through digital ventures and investments. In addition to OnlyFans, he founded a venture capital firm, Leo, in 2009, focusing primarily on technology startups.