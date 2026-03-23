Leonid Radvinsky dies: Did OnlyFans owner donate to pro-Israel AIPAC? Big $11M report surfaces
Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, has died at 43 from cancer, the company said on Monday
Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, has died at 43 from cancer, the company said on Monday. The Ukranian-American entrepreneur was 43 years old.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson said.
Leonid Radvinsky's OnlyFans journey
Radvinsky acquired Fenix Internationalm, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 from founder Tim Stokely. He was the majority shareholder and a director on the board.
Read More: Leonid Radvinsky wife and kids: All we know about OnlyFans owner family after his death
Under his leadership, OnlyFans evolved into an adult-content-driven business, growing to more than 300 million users and generating over $1 billion in annual revenue. The platform became especially known for its subscription-based model, where it takes a 20% cut from creators’ earnings.
The company’s rapid rise accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when global lockdowns drove a surge in online content consumption.
Questions over future ownership
Radvinsky’s death raises uncertainty about the future ownership of OnlyFans. His stake in Fenix International has been held under the LR Fenix Trust since 2024.
According to Forbes estimates, his net worth stood at approximately $4.7 billion at the time of his death.
Earlier this year, reports indicated that OnlyFans was exploring a potential sale of a majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital, in a deal that could value the company at around $5.5 billion, including debt.
Read More: OnlyFans owner cause of death: How did Leonid Radvinsky die at 43?
AIPAC donation
Meanwhile, social media users shared reports about Radvinsky's $11 million donation to American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). “Holy shit. The billionaire owner of OnlyFans is dead at 43 years old. Leonid Radvinsky was a huge donor to the pro-Israel lobby,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Last year, The Lever cited an internal donor list to report that Radvinsky, and his wife pledged $11 million to the pro-Israel committee. The report further added that the amount was received from a “Mr. Anonymous Anonymous” and Katie Chudnovsky, the largest listed contribution.
Born in Ukraine and raised in Chicago, Radvinsky built his fortune through digital ventures and investments. In addition to OnlyFans, he founded a venture capital firm, Leo, in 2009, focusing primarily on technology startups.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More