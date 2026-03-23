Leonid Radvinsky wife and kids: All we know about OnlyFans owner family after his death

Leonid Radvinsky, the proprietor of the adult-content platform OnlyFans, passed away due to cancer on Monday. He was 43. Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, dies at 43. (LinkedIn)

"We are deeply saddened ​to announce the death of Leo ​Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a ⁠long battle with cancer," stated an OnlyFans ​spokesperson, as per Reuters.

“His family have requested privacy at ​this difficult time.”

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Leonid Radvinsky dead: All we know about OnlyFans owner Radvinsky, a US citizen originally from Ukraine, acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018. He held the positions of majority shareholder and director of Fenix International.

OnlyFans, a subscription-based adult entertainment platform, was established in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely. The platform gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown measures drove more consumers online.

In January, it was reported that the company was considering the sale of a majority interest to the investment firm Architect Capital, in a transaction that would value the company at approximately $5.5 billion, inclusive of debt.

Although Radvinsky generally maintained a low profile, he had previously characterized himself on LinkedIn as a venture capital investor, philanthropist, and technology entrepreneur, expressing a particular interest in emerging social media platforms.