Leonid Radvinsky wife and kids: All we know about OnlyFans owner family after his death
OnlyFans founder Leonid Radvinsky passed away at 43 after battling cancer.
Leonid Radvinsky, the proprietor of the adult-content platform OnlyFans, passed away due to cancer on Monday. He was 43.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," stated an OnlyFans spokesperson, as per Reuters.
“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”
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Leonid Radvinsky dead: All we know about OnlyFans owner
Radvinsky, a US citizen originally from Ukraine, acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018. He held the positions of majority shareholder and director of Fenix International.
OnlyFans, a subscription-based adult entertainment platform, was established in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely. The platform gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown measures drove more consumers online.
In January, it was reported that the company was considering the sale of a majority interest to the investment firm Architect Capital, in a transaction that would value the company at approximately $5.5 billion, inclusive of debt.
Although Radvinsky generally maintained a low profile, he had previously characterized himself on LinkedIn as a venture capital investor, philanthropist, and technology entrepreneur, expressing a particular interest in emerging social media platforms.
Leonid Radvinsky family: What we know about his wife and four kids
Radvinsky is survived by his spouse, Katie Chudnovsky, along with their four kids.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More