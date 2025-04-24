Shannon Sharpe family: All about unmarried NFL legend's 3 children – Kayla, Kiari and Kaley

Shannon Sharpe is under fire as he is facing a $50 million lawsuit filed against him by a woman who has accused him of rape. Sharpe has denied the allegations, with his legal team releasing alleged text messages between the NFL legend and the accuser, revealing X-rated missives she sent him. Subsequently, the woman released alleged audio where Sharpe can be heard threatening her, “I’m going to f–king choke the s–t out of you.” All about Shannon Sharpe's 3 children – Kayla (L), Kiari (C) and Kaley (R) (Shannon Sharpe/Instagram, Shannon Sharpe/X, Shannon Sharpe/Instagram)

As Sharp is making headlines, we decided to take a closer look at his family. The three-time Super Bowl champion never married, but has three children – son Kiari and daughters Kayla and Kaley. Sharpe has kept the identity of his children’s mothers private.

All of Sharpe’s children were born in the early ’90s, during the beginning of his NFL career. Sharpe said in his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech in 2011, “As I stand here at the end of my journey, I know I wouldn’t be here without my family.”

“To my three kids, Kayla, Kiari and Kaley, thanks for understanding when I promised to take you to the movies or the amusement park or to the mall, but because I had run myself into the ground or lifted myself into oblivion earlier that day, I didn’t do what I had promised to do the night before,” he continued. “Thank you for making all those sacrifices that other kids never had to make, so your dad could live out his dream,” he added.

All about Shannon Sharpe’s three children

Kayla Sharpe – Born on October 16, 1992, Kayle pursued pre-law at Georgia Southern University and is a business partner in human resources for Phoebe Putney Health System, according to HNHH. She suggested in a video for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022 that her father taking her to school every day is one of her favourite memories. “That quality time is very cherished to me,” Kayla said. “He would be completely silent in the car and then tell me everything I did wrong when we got home.”

In one part of the clip, Kayla told Sharpe, “You are loved. You are appreciated. You’ve been doing a great job at this dad thing for a very long time now.”

Kiari Sharpe – Kiari, Sharpe’s only son, was born in 1992, just two years after the football icon started his professional NFL career. According to HNHH, he studied biology and business management at Georgia Southern University and works as a financial analyst. Some reports claim that his mother is Erika Evans, who previously filed a lawsuit against Sharpe for allegedly kicking her out of his home. Evans later filed charges, following which Sharpe turned himself in, posting a $1,000 bond. The case was ultimately dismissed.

Kiari said while speaking in the Pro Football Hall of Fame video, “A couple of my favorite memories that we’ve shared over the years, one being just all the family game nights that we had together.”

“Whether it was just you and me, or you, me and my sisters. You always beating us down in Monopoly and Uno, and then finally getting the chance to beat you,” he added. "Because everything is earned, nothing is given. So, that’s a satisfaction that I can barely put into words.”

Kaley Sharpe – According to the Denver Post via Distractify, Kaley is Sharpe’s youngest child. One of her favourite memories is playing Monopoly with her dad when she was young. In the Pro Football Hall of Fame video, Kaley recalled talking “a whole lot of smack” when she was 10 or 11, saying, “My dad proceeded to obliterate me in Monopoly. I love that memory because we were just having such a carefree time. He was laughing every time he collected my $200.”

Kaley also said that she got to know that Sharpe is “tenacious on and off the field” and if you went up against him, “no matter if you were friend, family or foe,” he was going to do everything in his power to win. “I just love that memory because we just had such a good time,” Kaley said. “But it’s just one of my proudest moments with my dad because we just had such a great time and it was just so relaxing.”