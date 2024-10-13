Shooting after Tennessee State University homecoming parade leaves 1 dead, 9 others wounded

Tennessee State University became the centre of a heart-rending tragedy on Saturday, October 12, as a man was fatally shot and nine other people were left injured as gunfire erupted after the homecoming parade. The wounded victims included three children, according to NBC News. 10 people were inflicted with injuries after "an argument... escalated into a fight" near Tennessee State University after the homecoming parade on Saturday, October 12, 2024. A 24-year-old man was confirmed as the deceased victim among those wounded.(Metro Nashville PD (X))

Per WSMV's update, Nashville police said that the horrifying incident was a result of two groups shooting at each other from opposite sides of the street. “We can tell from the shell casings that there were gunshots from one side of the street, and then on the other side of the street,” police spokesman Don Aaron told the media. They opened fire off campus on Jefferson Street around 5:10 pm. By that time, the parade was over. However, the parking lots were still packed with people.

Three victims of the Tennessee State University shooting were juvenile

Aaron said that of the three children who were shot one was a 12-year-old and the other two 14-year-olds. Their injuries were reported as not critical. Additionally, it was confirmed that the deceased victim was a 24-year-old man. It has yet to be revealed if the victims were students. While some were grazed by gunshots, others were reported with critical injuries.

“A total of 10 gunshot wound victims are now at area hospitals. 5 were transported by NFD. 5 arrived by private vehicles. A 24-year-old man is deceased. 3 non-critical juv victims are at Vandy Peds. At least 1 of the injured is suspected to have been involved in the gunfire,” Metro Nashville PD tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Amid the ongoing investigation, police found a gun in the street and believe that handguns were used in the altercation. Detectives are interviewing gunshot victims and as Aaron pointed out, “things are beginning to come together.” Officials are still trying their best to figure out how many shooters were at the scene. At least one individual who landed up in the hospital is believed to have been involved in the shooting. Detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras to identify suspects.

A separate incident occurred at Nissan Stadium, where the school’s homecoming football game was happening, per Tennessee State University officials. Investigation for shots heard at the site is underway. Police said that they have not located any victims. As of now, it’s not clear if a shooting transpired at the stadium as well.

The spokesperson highlighted that the savage development was unexpected because “there were police officers everywhere.” Meanwhile, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney said that some firefighters who helped victims at the scene were there to enjoy themselves. “Our personnel recounted to me some moments where they ripped off their belts and did things like use those as tourniquets,” she added.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell also took to social media and condemned the violence. “What was a joyous atmosphere is tonight very different because of a senseless act of violence carried out by people who didn’t care who else might be caught in the crossfire,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

He added, “Sadly, many in our community are familiar with the pain inflicted by gun violence. It hurts anew every time. We’re grateful for our first responders who quickly rendered aid and secured the scene - and sorrowful and prayerful for the victims.”