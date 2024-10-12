Menu Explore
Halloween party shooting: 1 dead, at least 12 injured in Oklahoma City

ByAshima Grover, hindustantimes.com
Oct 12, 2024 06:49 PM IST

One person reportedly died at the scene in the aftermath of a Halloween party shooting in Oklahoma City after a fight broke out between two groups.

One person was killed in a shooting at a Halloween party in southwest Oklahoma City early Saturday, October 12, per several US media reports. Additionally, at least 12 people were injured when gunfire erupted at the scene.

One person was killed and at least 12 people were left injured with gunshot wounds at a Halloween party in Oklahoma City, US, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (LIVENOW from FOX)
One person was killed and at least 12 people were left injured with gunshot wounds at a Halloween party in Oklahoma City, US, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. (LIVENOW from FOX)

Oklahoma City police said the shooting was incited by a “verbal altercation” between two groups at Patty's Event Center at about 12:30 am local time. They eventually took the spat to the parking lot and shots were fired. What triggered the fight remains a mystery at the moment.

“Those people then went back into the event centre where the shooting continued," Sgt Jon Skuta with the Oklahoma City Police Department told CNN.

According to the New York Post, one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and at least 12 people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital. Two of these injured individuals showed up at a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests had been made as of early Saturday. However, Skuta disclosed that some people had been detained. Although details are still muddy due to the ongoing investigation, multiple gunmen are said to have participated in the shooting using rifles. Moreover, officials are reportedly reviewing mobile phone videos.

The party's headcount hasn't been revealed yet, either.

While no suspect(s) has been named in connection to the shooting, the police said that there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
