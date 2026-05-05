Shooting near JD Vance's motorcade? Fact-checking claims on Washington DC Secret Service-involved incident

A shooting took place in Washington DC today, which prompted a brief lockdown in the White House, given the proximity to the spot. The Secret Service was involved in the incident and released a statement.

US Vice President JD Vance reportedly passed from an area where a shooting took place moments later, in DC.(REUTERS)

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They said “U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding.” The DC police also confirmed the shooting had taken place.

Following the incident a press conference was also held by Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn. “They returned fire and engaged. That individual was hit, he was transported to the hospital. At least one, only one bystander was hit by the suspect. That individual, the juvenile, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, but he's also receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, several posts on X claimed that the shooting had taken place near Vice President JD Vance's motorcade. “The man reportedly opened fire near Vice President JD Vance‘s motorcade in the vicinity of the White House,” one page claimed. Independent journalist Nick Sortor also added “An armed man opened fire in the vicinity of JD Vance’s motorcade near the White House, per USSS.” Shooting near JD Vance's motorcade? Fact-check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, several posts on X claimed that the shooting had taken place near Vice President JD Vance's motorcade. “The man reportedly opened fire near Vice President JD Vance‘s motorcade in the vicinity of the White House,” one page claimed. Independent journalist Nick Sortor also added “An armed man opened fire in the vicinity of JD Vance’s motorcade near the White House, per USSS.” Shooting near JD Vance's motorcade? Fact-check {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the claims, there has been no shooting near Vance's motorcade. The Secret Service noted that the shooting had taken place ‘minutes after’ Vance's motorcade had passed through the area.

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NewsNation's Libbey Dean also noted on X “'Not long' before the shooting near the National Mall Vice President Vance’s motorcade passed through the area, per Secret Service deputy director.”

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There was no indication that the suspect intended to approach Vance's motorcade, the Secret Service deputy director said while making his statement. However, the news of the shooting prompted concerns for Vance.

“Pray not only for 47, but ALSO VP Vance,” a person commented. Another added “Pray for Trump and Vance.” Yet another said “…got taken down after opening fire at Secret Service by Vance's motorcade.”

What happened at DC shooting? Secret Service update

Quinn, the Deputy Director of Secret Service, noted that there was a ‘suspicious individual that appeared to have a firearm’. Officers confirmed this individual and the person fired on them before trying to go it on foot, which is when they shot him.

As per Quinn, the suspect was hit and subsequently hospitalized. A juvenile was also hit by the suspect, but he did not receive any life-threatening injuries.

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Quinn also noted that agents saw ‘visual print of a firearm’ when they considered the individual's behavior as suspicious. He also addressed questions about the attack possibly being directed at President Donald Trump.

“Whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don't know but we will find out,” Quinn said.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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