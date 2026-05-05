Shooting near JD Vance's motorcade? Fact-checking claims on Washington DC Secret Service-involved incident
Several posts on X claimed that the shooting in Washington DC today, which led to a brief lockdown in the White House, took place near VP JD Vance's motorcade.
A shooting took place in Washington DC today, which prompted a brief lockdown in the White House, given the proximity to the spot. The Secret Service was involved in the incident and released a statement.
They said “U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding.” The DC police also confirmed the shooting had taken place.
Following the incident a press conference was also held by Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn. “They returned fire and engaged. That individual was hit, he was transported to the hospital. At least one, only one bystander was hit by the suspect. That individual, the juvenile, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, but he's also receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said in the video.
Meanwhile, several posts on X claimed that the shooting had taken place near Vice President JD Vance's motorcade. “The man reportedly opened fire near Vice President JD Vance‘s motorcade in the vicinity of the White House,” one page claimed. Independent journalist Nick Sortor also added “An armed man opened fire in the vicinity of JD Vance’s motorcade near the White House, per USSS.”
Shooting near JD Vance's motorcade? Fact-check{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, several posts on X claimed that the shooting had taken place near Vice President JD Vance's motorcade. “The man reportedly opened fire near Vice President JD Vance‘s motorcade in the vicinity of the White House,” one page claimed. Independent journalist Nick Sortor also added “An armed man opened fire in the vicinity of JD Vance’s motorcade near the White House, per USSS.”
Shooting near JD Vance's motorcade? Fact-check{{/usCountry}}
Despite the claims, there has been no shooting near Vance's motorcade. The Secret Service noted that the shooting had taken place ‘minutes after’ Vance's motorcade had passed through the area.
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NewsNation's Libbey Dean also noted on X “'Not long' before the shooting near the National Mall Vice President Vance’s motorcade passed through the area, per Secret Service deputy director.”
There was no indication that the suspect intended to approach Vance's motorcade, the Secret Service deputy director said while making his statement. However, the news of the shooting prompted concerns for Vance.
“Pray not only for 47, but ALSO VP Vance,” a person commented. Another added “Pray for Trump and Vance.” Yet another said “…got taken down after opening fire at Secret Service by Vance's motorcade.”
What happened at DC shooting? Secret Service update
Quinn, the Deputy Director of Secret Service, noted that there was a ‘suspicious individual that appeared to have a firearm’. Officers confirmed this individual and the person fired on them before trying to go it on foot, which is when they shot him.
As per Quinn, the suspect was hit and subsequently hospitalized. A juvenile was also hit by the suspect, but he did not receive any life-threatening injuries.
Quinn also noted that agents saw ‘visual print of a firearm’ when they considered the individual's behavior as suspicious. He also addressed questions about the attack possibly being directed at President Donald Trump.
“Whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don't know but we will find out,” Quinn said.
(With Reuters inputs)