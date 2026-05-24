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Shooting outside White House: Blow-by-blow account of what happened; prayers pour in for President Donald Trump

After a gunman opened fire near the White House, several people expressed fears for President Donald Trump who was inside when the incident unfurled. 

Published on: May 24, 2026 06:23 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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President Donald Trump was inside the White House when a gunman allegedly opened fire near the western perimeter of the presidential complex Saturday evening.

Members of the DC Fire Department stand near an EMS truck after police and Secret Service blocked streets around the White House, Saturday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to reports, the US Secret Service shot back in a matter of seconds, eliminating the suspect before he could cross the guarded perimeter. According to reports, a bystander was also hit during the gunfight; the degree of the injuries has not yet been made public by authorities.

Read more: White House shooting: Was Trump inside when gunshots rang out? Netizens speculate ‘another assassination attempt'

Blow-by-blow account of what happened

1. Gunman approached White House gate on the West Side around 6 p.m. At approximately 6:10 p.m., the gunman, who was later identified to the Secret Service, was observed walking erratically up 17th St. Northwest.

NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin reportedly estimated hearing between 20 and 30 shots during the chaotic scene.

4. Gunman taken down. According to the official, the suspect is "down" and was taken to George Washington Hospital. He did not describe the suspect's state or the manner in which he was brought down.

According to the New York Post and a Fox News reporter, the shooter has been identified as Nasire Best. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed agents were assisting the Secret Service investigation. According to Reuters, the suspect was found to be emotionally disturbed and had previously received a "stay-away order."

Read more: 'Dozens of gunshots': Journalist captures exact moment gunfire erupts near the White House

“President Trump is SAFE, thank God.”

The rounds were fired just two hours after President Trump declared on Truth Social that he was in the Oval Office working on a peace deal with Iran.

As reports spread online, supporters of President Trump flooded social media platforms with prayers and messages expressing relief that the president was unharmed.

“President Trump is SAFE, thank God,” journalist Nick Sortor wrote on X.

A user wrote, “Not again feels like yesterday we were just hearing about Cole Allen, Ryan Routh and Thomas Crooks on the news.” They were referring to some of the assassination attempts on President Trump.

Some users also showed concern for the civilian who got shot and wrote, “Prayers to the bystander! How sad…”.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

us news white house shooting donald trump
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Shooting outside White House: Blow-by-blow account of what happened; prayers pour in for President Donald Trump
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