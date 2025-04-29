Menu Explore
Shri Thanedar's 'wig' mocked after impeachment articles against Trump: 'Sue your barber'

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 29, 2025 03:19 AM IST

Shri Thanedar posted a video on X, unveiling seven articles of impeachment against Trump. MAGA supporters mocked Thanedar's hair, suggesting it resembled a wig.

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, citing his actions as a direct threat to democracy.

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (AP)
Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (AP)

“Trump’s attacks on due process, birthright citizenship, humanitarian aid, and the courts are not ‘politics.’ They are a direct attack on our democracy. Enough is enough – I am introducing articles of impeachment against him,” he wrote on X.

“When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not ‘fighting for America.’ He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy,” he added.

Thanedar also posted a video criticizing Trump for “violating the constitution” and “doing real damage to our democracy.” He further claimed that the president is unfit for office.

The congressman highlighted Trump’s refusal to comply with a Supreme Court ruling regarding the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the US.

"The Court said the wrongfully deported Kilmar Garcia must be allowed to return and receive due process,. Trump ignored it. He ignored the Constitution. He ignored the very checks and balances that keep our Democracy intact.”

Also Read: Did Donald Trump just mock Canada on Election Day? Fumed Pierre Poilievre reacts

As the video went viral, many MAGA supporters mocked Thanedar's hair, suggesting it resembled a wig.

“Representative Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) has introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump — and honestly, he should consider drafting articles against whoever sold him that wig too,” one person wrote on X.

Another commented, “Rep. Shri Thanedar just filed articles of impeachment against President Trump. Did he steal that wig from Bozetta the clown !? He needs to impeach his barber!”

A third person wrote, “Shri Thanedar out here filing impeachment papers like anyone takes him serious. That rug he’s wearin’ should be the real crime. Somebody impeach that mop on his head first.”

Another added, “Shri Thanedar’s head looks like it’s plotting a coup against his comb, barber impeachment incoming.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
