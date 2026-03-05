Six Flags sells 7 parks in $331M deal: Full list from Great Escape to Michigan's Adventure

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has announced that it is selling seven of its amusement parks to EPR Properties of Kansas City, Missouri. The deal is part of Six Flags’ plan to focus more on its strongest performing parks and improve its financial position. Six Flags is selling seven of its amusement parks, including Great Escape to EPR Properties. (Representational Image/ Pexels)

According to WRGB, the parks are being sold for $331 million in cash, subject to standard price adjustments. Six Flags says the sale will help strengthen the company’s finances and reduce debt.

"We understand how meaningful these parks are to the communities they serve and to the guests who have grown up visiting them. Our teams at these locations have created countless memories, and they are an important part of the Six Flags family," Six Flags wrote in a statement on its website.

"We are confident in the future of these parks under the care of EPR and its operating partners, who have strong experience managing parks of this scale. At the same time, this decision allows Six Flags to invest more deeply in the parks with the greatest opportunity for growth and innovation."

The parks included in the sale are:

Valleyfair - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Worlds of Fun - Kansas City, Missouri

Michigan’s Adventure - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston - Galveston, Texas

Six Flags St. Louis - St. Louis, Missouri

Six Flags Great Escape - Queensbury, New York

Six Flags La Ronde - Montreal, Quebec Together, these parks hosted about 4.5 million guests in 2025, generating roughly $260 million in revenue and $45 million in adjusted EBITDA.

What is the reason for the sale? According to the Business Wire, Six Flags will use the proceeds from the sale, after taxes and costs, mainly to pay down debt. The company says this is expected to slightly improve its financial stability.

President and CEO John Reilly said the sale is part of the company’s plan to focus on parks with the most growth potential,

“Since joining the Company, I have been clear that Six Flags’ earnings power has been under‑realized. This transaction will simplify our portfolio, strengthen our balance sheet and position us to execute with greater clarity and discipline.”

“We know how much these parks mean to our guests and to the incredible teams who bring them to life every day… We’re confident the parks will be in good hands with EPR and its partners…” Reilly added.