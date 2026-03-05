Lily Allen's ‘revenge dress': ‘Smile’ singer calls out ex David Harbour on stage; ‘we get it…’

Lily Allen is turning heartbreak into headline-making stage drama. As she is doing tours of her new music, she is not just singing her songs, she is also making bold statements that fans can’t stop talking about. Lily Allen’s latest West End Girl Tour moment went viral as she wore a ‘revenge dress.' (Instagram/ @lilyallen)

The 40-year old “Pussy Palace” singer has just started her West End Girl Tour, where she performs her full 2025 album. Many people believe that the album is inspired by her split from her estranged husband David Harbour and one moment from the show has especially caught people’s attention on social media.

Dramatic looks and a viral performance During the show, Lily stepped out in several eye-catching outfits, including a pink tweed suit, a black leather dress and a sheer robe. Each look matched the mood of the songs she was performing.

But one moment in particular quickly caught everyone’s attention. While performing “4Chan Stan,” Lily wrapped herself in a long piece of olive green fabric covered in handwritten lyrics and printed receipts.

According to Page Six, the printed receipts showed purchases from tequila bars and a luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman. The items mentioned on those receipts directly tie into the lyrics of the song which tell the story of discovering that her partner had been spending money on another woman, including buying her expensive gifts like a handbag.

Videos of the performance have been widely shared across social media with many people talking about the bold and very personal stage moment.

