CNN reporter's live 'gaffe' in Iran war coverage from Israel goes viral; ‘did she admit censorship?’ | Watch
A CNN reporter’s live comment about Israeli media restrictions during missile coverage has gone viral.
As missile exchanges between Iran and Israel intensify, a comment made by a CNN reporter during a live broadcast has sparked strong reactions online. The moment came during coverage of Iranian missile attacks and Israeli interceptor launches, when the reporter said certain locations could not be shown due to restrictions, which has led to debate about media restrictions and rising tensions in the conflict.
CNN reporter mentions Israeli media restrictions on air
During live coverage from Tel Aviv, a CNN reporter spoke about restrictions placed on media coverage during the missile attacks. The reporter purportedly stated on air that the Israeli government does not permit journalists to show certain locations, specifically where interceptor launches take place.
The remark quickly drew attention because it appeared to openly suggest media limitations in Israel during wartime reporting.
The CNN correspondent said, “We're not showing you that…, because the Israeli government doesn't allow us or want us to show where that may have come from..”
Also Read: Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, elected new Supreme Leader of Iran: Report
Social media reaction
After the remark got aired, some social media users reacted strongly. One comment read: “LOL they just accepted on live TV that Israel CONTROLS American media and news outlets.”
Another user urged journalists to not hold back saying, “@CNN Report the truth. Do not hold back ! It’s your responsibility as journalists.”
However, some observers say that there is a simpler reason behind the restrictions on showing where missiles are hitting.
“its actually alot simpler, for Opsec reasons the israeli goverment dosnt want videos of where missiles are hitting. it would give iran verification of wether a missile/drone hit its target or not. and this is in the favour” wrote one user.
Iran fires fresh missile wave after ‘all clear’
Iran launched a fresh ballistic missile wave minutes after Israel issued an "all clear," triggering sirens across Tel Aviv and Beersheba. With casualties mounting in Beit Shemesh, questions are rising over whether the Israel Defense Forces and the Iron Dome were overwhelmed.
Amid claims Iran struck the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned Tehran and its proxies against widening the war, as the IDF launched fresh “extensive” strikes on regime targets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More