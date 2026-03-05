CNN reporter's live 'gaffe' in Iran war coverage from Israel goes viral; ‘did she admit censorship?’ | Watch

As missile exchanges between Iran and Israel intensify, a comment made by a CNN reporter during a live broadcast has sparked strong reactions online. The moment came during coverage of Iranian missile attacks and Israeli interceptor launches, when the reporter said certain locations could not be shown due to restrictions, which has led to debate about media restrictions and rising tensions in the conflict. CNN accepts Israeli media limits during missile coverage: ‘doesn’t allow us' (AP)

CNN reporter mentions Israeli media restrictions on air During live coverage from Tel Aviv, a CNN reporter spoke about restrictions placed on media coverage during the missile attacks. The reporter purportedly stated on air that the Israeli government does not permit journalists to show certain locations, specifically where interceptor launches take place.

The remark quickly drew attention because it appeared to openly suggest media limitations in Israel during wartime reporting.

The CNN correspondent said, “We're not showing you that…, because the Israeli government doesn't allow us or want us to show where that may have come from..”