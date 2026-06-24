Skyler Conville Turquoise Alert update: 5 things about Apache Junction teen last seen with man

A Turquoise Alert was issued for Skyler Conville on Tuesday night. The teen was last seen with a man in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Skyler Conville got into another man's car after an argument with her family. (Facebook/Casa Grande Help & Services)

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The Department of Public Safety issued the alert. Notably, a Turquoise Alert is issued for a missing person under the age of 65. This is usually put out when law enforcement has exhausted all local options. When such an alert is issued it means the person is not a runaway and happens to be missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances. A public alert is issued to help the person, since they might be with a potentially dangerous individual.

Many shared screenshots of the emergency alert put out for Conville. It is different from an Amber Alert which is issued strictly when a child goes missing and authorities believe they may have been kidnapped.

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{{^usCountry}} A person sharing the screenshot of the alert noted that people should be on the lookout. Amid this, here's all you need to know about Skyler Conville. Skyler Conville: 5 things to know amid Turquoise Alert Conville was last seen at the Circle K parking lot at Meridian Drive and Supersition Boulevard on Friday afternoon. After getting into a fight with her family, the 13-year-old refused to get into the family member's vehicle. Instead, she walked south through the parking lot. A man in a 2000s white Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan approached Conville and she got into his car. This car, noted to have damage to the front driver’s-side bumper was last seen heading west on Superstition Boulevard just after 1pm. The man Conville is with is believed to be in his 50s or 60s. He has black-and-gray hair, sports a beard, and has dark eyes. He was seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and black sneakers when Conville interacted with him. Conville was seen wearing multi-camouflage pants, a dark gray shirt and a hot pink bonnet when she was last spotted. She's been described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person sharing the screenshot of the alert noted that people should be on the lookout. Amid this, here's all you need to know about Skyler Conville. Skyler Conville: 5 things to know amid Turquoise Alert Conville was last seen at the Circle K parking lot at Meridian Drive and Supersition Boulevard on Friday afternoon. After getting into a fight with her family, the 13-year-old refused to get into the family member's vehicle. Instead, she walked south through the parking lot. A man in a 2000s white Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan approached Conville and she got into his car. This car, noted to have damage to the front driver’s-side bumper was last seen heading west on Superstition Boulevard just after 1pm. The man Conville is with is believed to be in his 50s or 60s. He has black-and-gray hair, sports a beard, and has dark eyes. He was seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and black sneakers when Conville interacted with him. Conville was seen wearing multi-camouflage pants, a dark gray shirt and a hot pink bonnet when she was last spotted. She's been described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. {{/usCountry}}

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Anyone with information has been asked to call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260. The police department put out an alert, sharing her photo, along with the person whose car Conville was seen getting into.

The alert drew several reactions. A person claiming to have interacted with her wrote “Hopefully she is found soon! She comes into my work all the time with her family and she’s always so nice when I talk to her, Prayers for her family and for her to be returned home safely!”. Another added “Everyone go through your ring & security footage from Friday around that time. Maybe you caught the car driving. White 4 door Chevy impala either front end damage.”