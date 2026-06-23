Amber Alert: 5 things on Alejandro Vasquez, missing with mom Escarleth Vasquez from Converse, Texas since May

An Amber Alert was issued on June 23 for two children – Alejandro and Escarleth Vasquez, aged 1 and 15 respectively, who are from Converse, Texas. They were last seen in May, and reports indicated that Escarleth is Alejandro's mother, though the alert from Texas Department of Public Safety listed them as missing children. Escarleth and Alejandro Vasquez were last seen on May 9, 2026. (Facebook/Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Bexar County Sheriff's Office had identified Escarleth as Alejandro's mother. “On May 9, 2026, Escarleth Vasquez left her residence in the 7000 block of Phoenix Path with her child, Alejandro Vasquez, and did not return. Their last known contact was at approximately 1:00 PM. Their current whereabouts are unknown,” they said in a statement on May 10.

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Notably, an Amber Alert is issued when a child goes missing or law enforcement determines that the child is in danger and has potentially been abducted. Amid the new development in the case, here's all you need to know about Alejandro and Escarleth Vasquez.

Alejandro and Escarleth Vasquez: 5 things to know Escarleth has a height of 5’2 and weighs 180 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes, as per the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, but the Amber alert notes her hair color to be black. Escarleth was last seen in a black hoodie with gray pants. Both her and Alejandro have been described as White by authorities. Alejandro also has brown hair and eyes, as per the earlier description by Bexar County Sheriff's Office. The Amber Alert, however, notes his hair to be black. He was last seen wearing all black. Alejandro is reportedly 2 feet, 10 inches and weighs about 27 pounds, as per the Amber Alert. As per the Amber Alert, both Alejandro and Escarleth may be traveling in a red pickup truck, though the make and model of the vehicle was not provided. A license plate was not given either. Both Alejandro and Escarleth went missing from the San Antonio area of Texas, and the Amber Alert notes “If you see either of them or the vehicle they may be traveling in, call 911 immediately or contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at (210) 531-2284.”

The Amber Alert notification for Alejandro and Escarleth garnered a lot of reactions. “Just got an amber alert after more than a month of them going missing. Not sure it'll help but here's to hoping someone knows any information about the case,” one wrote. Another questioned law enforcement “Why is the amber alert coming out over a month later?!”.