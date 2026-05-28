Slack down update: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix issues with attachments, messages

Slack, the cloud-based team communication platform, appeared to be down for thousands of users on Wednesday. On Downdetector, which tracks outages, over 3,000 people complained of facing issues at the time of writing.

Several users complained that attachments were not opening for them, while some also complained that they were having issues with messaging. Most noted that the mobile version of the app was working fine for them.

“Can't edit/delete messages. Attachments don't show up correctly,” one commented on the Downdetector page. Another added “Desktop app not getting messages, phone app is working ok for me.” On X too several people remarked on the outage.

“Slack being down is a sign to head home for the day,” one quipped. Another added “Slack down during oncall. Perfect!!”.

Slack provides update on outage Slack addressed the issue as well amid a barrage of complaints. On the Status Report page it noted “The Slack Engineering team is currently investigating severe latency impacting all Slack services. We'll provide an update as soon as we have more information to share and apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.”

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It noted that the services impacted included “Login/SSO, Connectivity, Messaging, Files, Notifications, Huddles, Search, Apps/Integrations/APIs, Workspace/Org Administration, Workflows, and Canvases.”

The messaging service said that severe latency was impacting all its services. A cause for the same is not known as of now.

Slack: How to fix issue with messages If there's trouble sending or opening messages on Slack, the best thing to do is check internet connection and whether the app itself is facing an outage. If all is good on these fronts, some ways to try and solve the issue would include clearing the app cache, updating the server, logging out and then logging back in.

Slack: How to fix issue with attachments If there are issues with Slack attachments, then one should check file restrictions, clear the app cache, and retry, and try relocating the file.

However, Slack has acknowledged that the issue is on their end. Thus, it is unlikely for user-level fixes to resolve the problems people are facing.

Meanwhile, the number of complaints have come down drastically. Downdetector now logs around 700 people facing troubles, though the Slack report page has not provided an update on the resolution. On X a person noted that Slack had been down for almost half an hour. They wrote “slack going down for 30 minutes was like the apocalypse for tech startups. @SlackHQ PLEASE dont scare me like that again.”