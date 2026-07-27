Sonora fire: Check evacuation map and visuals from Tuolumne County as 'Dove Fire' spreads fast

A fast-moving wildfire in Tuolumne County forced people to leave their homes on Sunday after flames spread near Sonora. The Dove Fire broke out in the Mill Villa area near Highway 108 and Stockton Road, southwest of downtown Sonora, and grew to about 50 acres within a short time.

Sonora fire: Check evacuation map as Tuolumne County's 'Dove Fire' spreads fast

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Firefighters rushed to the scene as dangerous fire conditions pushed the blaze across dry vegetation. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for several nearby neighborhoods, while road closures were put in place to keep people away from the fire zone.

As of the latest available update, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and crews continue working to stop its spread.

Where is the Dove Fire burning?

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for people living on McKibbon Drive, Golden Dove Lane, Crooked Lane, Southgate Road and Stockton Road because of the immediate threat from the fire. Deputies also urged anyone who felt unsafe to leave immediately instead of waiting for an official evacuation notice.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials closed Highway 108 at Stockton Road, while Stockton Road was also shut down at Woodside to give emergency crews clear access. Drivers have been asked to stay away from the area until firefighters finish their work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials closed Highway 108 at Stockton Road, while Stockton Road was also shut down at Woodside to give emergency crews clear access. Drivers have been asked to stay away from the area until firefighters finish their work. {{/usCountry}}

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Evacuation orders and road closures

Firefighters from Cal Fire and local agencies are attacking the blaze from the ground while monitoring changing fire conditions. The fire is burning near homes in the Mill Villa area, making protection of nearby communities a top priority.

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A temporary shelter for evacuated pets has been opened at Tuolumne County Animal Control. People with horses and other large animals can take them to the Posse Grounds until it is safe to return home.

Officials said weather conditions, including dry vegetation, hot temperatures and gusty winds, are making firefighting more difficult and allowing the flames to move quickly.

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Latest Dove Fire updates

Emergency officials continue to watch the fire closely as crews work to contain it. Residents in and around Sonora are being asked to stay alert because evacuation areas and road closures could change if the fire grows.

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Authorities are reminding people to follow evacuation instructions immediately and avoid entering closed areas so firefighters can work safely. Officials are expected to release more updates as crews assess fire behaviour, map the burn area and determine containment progress.

The investigation into what started the Dove Fire is ongoing.