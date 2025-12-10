Sophie Kinsella illness: What is glioblastoma? All on the cancer 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' author had

The author of the renowned rom-com Confessions of a Shopaholic, Sophie Kinsella, has died at just 55. Author Sophie Kinsella passes away at 55 after a long battle with Glioblastoma REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES)/File Photo(REUTERS)

Her family publicly announced her passing as a result of glioblastoma (also known as glioblastoma multiforme, or GBM), an aggressive form of malignant brain tumor in adults.

The statement on her Instagram account reads, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family, music, warmth and Christmas and joy.”

Kinsella was diagnosed with GBM in 2022.

What is glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma or GBM is the most aggressive type of malignant brain tumor in adults. The tumor develops from glial cells called astrocytes that support nerve cells.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, GBM is infamously tough to treat because it grows quickly and often invades adjacent brain tissue instead of producing a clean, detachable mass. As of now, there is no known cure; current therapies concentrate on reducing symptoms and delaying tumor growth.

The typical survival period after diagnosis is still just 12 to 15 months. Even with vigorous care and surgery followed by radiation and chemotherapy, results vary based on patient health, tumor genetics, and treatment response.

GBM is often described as the deadliest common adult brain tumor, and the best-selling author Kinsella's death has drawn attention to the impact of the tumor.