SpaceX stock in focus as company signs $6.3 billion AI deal with Reflection AI

SpaceX has signed a major computing power deal with AI startup Reflection AI. The agreement allows Reflection AI to use SpaceX’s powerful AI infrastructure called Colossus. Reflection AI will get immediate access to Nvidia GB300 chips, which are among the most advanced AI chips available today for training and running AI models.

SpaceX stock is in focus after the company signed a $6.3 billion AI deal with Reflection AI. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) (REUTERS)

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Reflection AI has agreed to pay SpaceX $150 million every month starting July 1, 2026, as per the report by CNBC. The contract is set to run through 2029, meaning the total value of the deal could reach about $6.3 billion if it continues until the end of the agreement. Both companies have an exit option. After the first three months, either SpaceX or Reflection AI can cancel the deal by giving 90 days’ notice.

SpaceX stock

SpaceX (SPCX) stock fell again on Monday, continuing its recent decline after a strong rally following the company's IPO. The stock was down about 7% in early trading on Monday, adding to losses from the previous trading sessions. Investors are now watching whether the recent stock decline is simply profit-taking after the IPO rally or the start of a larger pullback.

SpaceX AI business

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{{^usCountry}} The agreement shows how SpaceX is expanding its AI business. The company originally built its Colossus data center infrastructure to support Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot that competes with ChatGPT. SpaceX is now using that infrastructure to sell computing power to other AI companies, creating a new source of revenue beyond rockets and satellites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement shows how SpaceX is expanding its AI business. The company originally built its Colossus data center infrastructure to support Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot that competes with ChatGPT. SpaceX is now using that infrastructure to sell computing power to other AI companies, creating a new source of revenue beyond rockets and satellites. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflection AI is not the first customer. CNBC reported that SpaceX has already signed computing-related deals with Anthropic, Google and Cursor. For SpaceX, the deal highlights how valuable computing power has become in the AI race. Access to advanced Nvidia chips is one of the biggest challenges facing AI companies today.

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Also read: Why is Google stock falling? Alphabet share prices drop despite $75 million A24 AI deal

Many AI firms need huge amounts of computing power to train advanced AI models, making high-end chips and data centers extremely important. By renting out Colossus capacity, SpaceX is positioning itself as a major AI infrastructure provider, similar to cloud computing and data center companies, as noted by CNBC. The agreement also supports SpaceX’s growing AI strategy. Investors are closely watching whether the company can expand beyond rockets and Starlink into AI, data centers and computing services. The Reflection AI deal is one of the biggest signs yet that SpaceX wants to become a major player in the AI infrastructure market, not just in space technology.