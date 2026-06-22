Spencer Pratt rips Karen Bass over handling of Boyle Heights warehouse fire, ‘Karen was sipping cocktails in Chicago…’

Spencer Pratt tore into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her handling of a massive warehouse fire in Boyle Heights. Bass declared a local emergency to secure citywide resources on Saturday, June 20.

Spencer Pratt rips Karen Bass over handling of Boyle Heights warehouse fire(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one of her latest posts, Bass wrote on X, “We are closely monitoring the fire in Boyle Heights. As firefighting efforts continue, smoke and poor air quality may impact parts of Los Angeles. Out of an abundance of caution, please take steps to protect yourself and your family.”

Pratt shared Bass’ post, writing, “Karen was sipping cocktails in Chicago when the Boyle Heights Fire erupted, just as she was sipping cocktails in Ghana when our Palisades Fire erupted. I warned you all...what happened to us will happen to all of LA. That smoke choking out LA is full of lead. Don't breathe it!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “This same warehouse had a solar panel fire 2 years ago. After that, not only did Karen Basura do nothing, but she slashed the LAFD budget and now they can't stop it, and it's spewing out heavy metals into the lungs of Boyle Heights folks for a week straight. Nice job, Karen!” Pratt wrote in another post. The Boyle Heights warehouse fire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This same warehouse had a solar panel fire 2 years ago. After that, not only did Karen Basura do nothing, but she slashed the LAFD budget and now they can't stop it, and it's spewing out heavy metals into the lungs of Boyle Heights folks for a week straight. Nice job, Karen!” Pratt wrote in another post. The Boyle Heights warehouse fire {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Smoke still blankets parts of Los Angeles County as firefighters battle the fire in Boyle Heights. Meanwhile, local and state entities are offering resources to help those who were impacted by the blaze, NBC Los Angeles reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smoke still blankets parts of Los Angeles County as firefighters battle the fire in Boyle Heights. Meanwhile, local and state entities are offering resources to help those who were impacted by the blaze, NBC Los Angeles reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

State agencies, including the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), are coordinating closely with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to mitigate the health hazards the smoke is posing, the governor’s office said.

Also Read | What's on fire in West Covina? Boyle Heights warehouse blaze re-erupts sending smoke towards California city

The fire ignited last week, but it has been stubborn and difficult to suppress due to the building’s massive inventory, estimated at 85 million pounds of rotting food products, as well as a rooftop solar array and dangerous lithium-ion batteries. These factors, plus compromised ammonia lines used for industrial refrigeration, may have worsened the situation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday officially announced a state of emergency for Los Angeles County amid an ongoing battle against the blaze.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON