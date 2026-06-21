Boyle Heights warehouse fire: Video of lone firefighter battling blaze against scary backdrop surfaces | Watch

A video of a lone firefighter battling a massive warehouse fire in Boyle Heights has emerged on X as California Governor Gavin Newsom officially announced a state of emergency for Los Angeles County. Newsom’s emergency order will serve to streamline the city’s response by suspending various public contracting rules, as well as allowing for the rapid deployment of specialised equipment and supplies. 5.5 million N95 respirator masks, commercial-grade air purifiers for local relief centres, and advanced air quality monitoring equipment are some of the state-provided assets being funnelled into the region, The Sunday Guardian reported. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: A firefighter walks down the street as a massive warehouse fire at a cold storage facility continues to burn and spread smoke around the city on June 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Wendy Carrillo, former California State Assemblywoman, shared a video of a lone firefighter on a ladder, with the fire blazing in the background, smoke engulfing the area.

“Shoutout to this lone firefighter up on the ladder…,” Carrillo wrote. “The air is thick, the smoke is on the ground level of residential neighborhoods in East LA. People are getting sick from the Boyle Heights fire as the toxic smoke gets insides homes and lingers in the air. Still no evacuation orders.”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/wendycarrillo/status/2068586124654842293?s=20

Latest update Newsom wrote on X, “I am declaring a state of emergency in Los Angeles County in response to the Boyle Heights warehouse fire. California is deploying specialized resources, supporting local firefighters, and pre-positioning critical supplies to protect communities and accelerate recovery.”

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The air is thick, the smoke is on the ground level of residential neighborhoods in East LA. People are getting sick from the Boyle Heights fire as the toxic smoke gets insides homes and lingers in the air.

Still no evacuation orders.

The fire ignited last week, but it has been stubborn and difficult to suppress due to the building’s massive inventory, estimated at 85 million pounds of rotting food products, as well as a rooftop solar array and dangerous lithium-ion batteries. These factors, plus compromised ammonia lines used for industrial refrigeration, may have worsened the situation.