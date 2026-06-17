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Spokane fire update: Over 300 acres wildfire, 12,000 evacuated; check map, latest on evacuation

A fast-moving wildfire has burned nearly 300 acres of Spokane's Beacon Hill with zero containment, threatening over 500 homes.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 11:03 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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A fast-moving wildfire has torn through nearly 300 acres of Beacon Hill in Spokane, Washington, racing into the Northwood neighborhood with zero containment as firefighters and aircraft work to protect hundreds of homes.

A fast-moving wildfire has burned nearly 300 acres of Beacon Hill in Spokane.(Unsplash/ Representative image)

Nearly 12,000 residents and over 2,000 structures have been evacuated, though no injuries have been reported, officials said.

How the fire started and spread

According to Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ryan Rodruck, the fire was first reported around 12:30pm local time on Tuesday after people reported seeing smoke. It quickly turned into a major emergency. Firefighter Robert Gray of Spokane County Fire District 9 said the fire “very rapidly was upgraded to a bushfire response," per the Spokeperson-review.

The fire jumped from 1 acre to 10 acres in just 30 minutes. By 1:45pm local time, it had reached 50 acres and was still spreading east. By 2:50pm local time and it had grown to 292 acres, all with zero percent containment, as strong winds kept pushing it forward.

DNR officials also confirmed the fire had reached 10% containment by Wednesday morning with more than 200 acres burned. Crews said roughly 500 homes are threatened, though they have not yet confirmed how many structures have been destroyed or damaged.

Roads near the evacuation zones remain blocked off and fire crews are warning people not to fly drones over the area, as it interferes with aircraft operations.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter for evacuees at the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church at 115 North Raymond Road in Spokane Valley, offering food and cots. Residents are encouraged to bring medications, hygiene supplies, important documents, clothes, pillows and blankets when evacuating.

Here is the map to follow for the updates.

Spokane fire map (mapbox via watchduty)

Also Read: Hannah Dugan case update: Federal judge upholds conviction; Here's why her appeal did not work

Power cuts and outage details

Utility company Avista de-energized power lines in parts of the Indian Trail neighborhood in northwest Spokane on Tuesday afternoon due to fire risk, affecting around 1,800 customers as of 1pm local time, per the Spokesman-Review.

Parts of North Indian Trail Road, Rural Route 5, North 5 Mile Road and North Mill Road are affected.

Power was expected to remain off for up to 48 hours if damage occurs.

Fire officials warn of dangerous conditions as crews battle blaze

Spokane Fire District 9 Fire Chief Brian Mather said there was an urgent need for evacuations during a Tuesday press conference. “Our teams are working hard to protect your homes. Stay out of the area. Please don't come back, that makes it very challenging for our crews,” Mather said, per ABC News. He added that wind-driven fires are especially dangerous to fight because they move so rapidly, and that the densely populated area combined with heavy fuel made conditions tough.

Mather said the active fire is expected to last a couple of days. Officials said 10 to 15 aircraft have been assigned to fight the fire, with more expected.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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