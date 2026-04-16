St Louis tornado: Warning extended as other parts of Missouri brace for impact; scary visuals emerge as Clinton hit

Saint Louis or St Louis in Missouri remains under tornado warning, the National Weather Service updated on Wednesday. “Tornado Warning continues Saint Louis MO until 10:30 PM CDT,” they shared.

This comes after St Louis was already under tornado warning, and many believed that the warning time had expired. “WARNING HAS NOW EXPIRED! Tornado Warning Had Been Issued,” an independent news outlet wrote on Facebook. Several other posts backed that the tornado warning which had been issued for St Louis had expired. This is based on the previous NWS update and not the most recent one, which is attached above.

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Several people shared that sirens had gone off amid the tornado warning in St Louis. “TORNADO WARNING FOR THE ST.LOUIS AREA!! SIRENS GOING OFF,” one person wrote on the Meta-owned platform. A local news outlet added “St. Louis City and County under Tornado Warning.”