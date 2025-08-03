'Trump not welcome': Fan kicked out of St. Louis City SC game allegedly for wearing MAGA hat

A video showing a man being removed from a St. Louis City SC soccer match has gone viral across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), sparking outrage. A man wearing MAGA hat was escorted out of a St. Louis City SC game.(X/ Ryan Fournier)

In the video, the man identifies himself as Michael Weitzel and claims he was asked to leave the stadium for wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat, associated with President Donald Trump.

“I am Michael Weitzel and I have been asked to leave because of the Donald Trump hat,” the man says in the video.

An officer responds, telling him, “They don't approve any kind of political symbols inside the stadium," and instructs him to exit the premises.

As he is escorted out, Weitzel continues to speak on camera, “I am being threatened arrest. I am being evicted from the premises because we can't wear the Donald Trump hat in public. Trump is not welcome in St. Louis City SC.”

He later adds, referring to the officer walking him out, "It is not his fault. He is just following the rules. So this is what happens when you wear a Donald Trump hat at a St. Louis City SC game.”

Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral, prompting strong reactions from social media users, many of whom accused the club of “political discrimination.”

Sharing the video, one person wrote on X, “WOW: St. Louis City SC is now ejecting fans simply for wearing MAGA hats. One man refused to take it off — so security hauled him out like he was a criminal, all in the name of “rules.” This isn’t policy. It’s political discrimination disguised as censorship. Got anything to say, St. Louis City SC?”

Another wrote, “This is OUTRAGEOUS! This man was kicked out of a St. Louis City SC match…. Because he was wearing a MAGA hat. I smell a huge lawsuit.”

A third person wrote, “A Trump supporter was KICKED OUT of a St. Louis City SC game for wearing a MAGA hat. It’s 2025. Trump is president. How is this still happening?”

As of now, St. Louis City SC has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.