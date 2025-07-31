How the Epstein Scandal Fractured Trump’s Relationship With MAGA

Joe Rogan, one of President Trump’s most influential supporters, drew a “line in the sand” last week over the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. The president, Rogan said on his podcast that reaches millions, was mishandling the case—a topic that for weeks has consumed Trump’s most ardent backers.

The break exemplifies the latest in a swirling controversy among conservative voices over the government’s alleged delays in releasing more records related to the disgraced financier, who died nearly six years ago. And the MAGA movement, which propelled Trump to his second term, is splintering over it.

Epstein has been discussed by prominent right-wing podcasters in more than 3,000 episodes across nearly 125 podcasts this year, a Wall Street Journal analysis found. Those conversations grew more than eightfold in the last three weeks despite Trump’s admonishment that MAGA drop the issue.

During the 2024 presidential election, then-candidate Trump indicated he would release more of the files if elected. Allegations that Epstein had been sexually abusing girls became public in 2006 and he was arrested that year. (Epstein died in 2019 in jail after he was arrested a second time and charged with sex trafficking conspiracy.) Since Trump took office again, he began to walk back his promise and dismissed calls by supporters to release the files.

On Monday, Trump called the Epstein furor a “hoax” and suggested that his political enemies might have planted his name in files held by the Justice Department while Democrats controlled the government. The Journal previously reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump in May that his name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing.

However, his supporters on popular podcasts continue to discuss Epstein. Nearly 85% of podcasts in the Journal’s review mentioned Epstein in at least one episode, with more than half demanding the release of more information.

Here’s how Epstein shook up the Trump-MAGA romance.

February

Broken promises

In February, Bondi announced on Fox News that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk.” Soon after, she told Jesse Watters that Epstein files were coming “hopefully tomorrow” and contained “a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information. […] it’s pretty sick what that man did.”

The next day, the White House released a first batch of Epstein documents to a group of conservative influencers. But they contained few new revelations, drawing pushback from right-wing commentators.

Matt Walsh, a popular podcaster who’s been amplified by people like Elon Musk, groused on his show the next day that the material was missing key information:

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R, Texas), a major Trump ally in Congress, seemed to shift the blame from administration officials to an FBI field office:

March-June

Demanding more

Some conservative figures began to turn on Bondi and push for more. Conservative commentator and former college president Dinesh D’Souza said on his podcast that the controversy was largely of the attorney general’s own making, echoing other influencers who criticized the handling of the file release.

During a public feud with the president in early June, Musk posted on X that Trump’s name was in the Epstein files.

What the public didn’t know at the time was that Trump had already been told by Bondi that his name was in the files, as previously reported by the Journal, along with other high-profile figures.

In an appearance on Rogan’s podcast after Musk’s post, FBI Director Kash Patel restated the Trump administration’s commitment to releasing the Epstein documents.

Early July

MAGA revolt

On July 7, the Justice Department said in an unsigned memo that a thorough review had turned up no Epstein client list nor any additional documents that warrant public disclosure. Chatter about Epstein surged on right-wing podcasts. Within a day of the memo’s release, mentions of Epstein came up in 127 episodes across 36 shows, the Journal’s review found.

The administration tried to shut the conversation down—“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump scolded a reporter a day after the memo’s release. Claims of a coverup spread across conservative podcasts.

Alex Jones, the far-right provocateur and conspiracy theorist, brought up Epstein at least once a week every week this year. He was more direct with his criticism:

Mid-late July

Fault lines

Since mid-July, the MAGA world has split on the Epstein narrative.

Some conservative commentators who had been frequent defenders of the president have pushed back against Trump’s repeated admonishments to drop Epstein, including Glenn Beck:

But after the Journal published an article about a letter bearing Trump’s name that was included in a 2003 birthday album for Epstein, some in the MAGA universe began rallying around the president. Trump has denied writing the letter and filed a lawsuit against the publisher of the Journal, alleging the newspaper defamed him in the article.

A Dow Jones spokeswoman said, “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

The letter described by the Journal was included in a 2003 birthday album for Epstein. Pages from the leather-bound album are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages. It is unclear if any of the pages are part of the Trump administration’s recent review of Epstein materials.

Podcast co-host and conservative figure Catturd, who has nearly four million followers on X, started attacking the Democratic Party, accusing them of destroying files when Trump wasn’t in office.

Not everyone rushed to Trump’s defense. Rogan continued to criticize the Trump’s administration’s handling of the controversy that helped get them elected.

It isn’t clear how permanent the MAGA rupture will be, and Trump has a long history of weathering political storms. But MAGA’s frustration over Epstein is simmering in Washington too. About a dozen Republican lawmakers say they will join with Democrats to pass legislation forcing the administration to release the Epstein files when Congress returns in September.

Methodology

To track the evolving conversation about Jeffrey Epstein within the MAGA media landscape, the Journal analyzed more than 22,100 podcast episodes from 148 conservative and far-right shows. A combination of keyword-searching, classification by large-language models and a manual review by reporters narrowed the field to 3,123 relevant episodes across 124 shows. This final collection formed the basis for the Journal’s analysis of the Epstein narrative and its shifts.

