Janesville tornado? Warning issued for parts of Wisconsin as video shows heavy rain bring 'near-zero' visibility

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Wisconsin, including Janesville, Milton and Leyden until 8 pm CDT on Wednesday, April 15. NSW Tornado has shared an update on X.

FOX6 Milwaukee meteorologist Tom Wachs shared an update on X too, along with a video appearing to show rain. “7:42pm Wed: Possible Tornado WATCH to be issued for SE WI. Stay tuned. Tornado WARNING for Janesville for a radar indicated tornado. Here’s the DOT Cam from I-39 in Janesville in the thick of it. Funnel cloud reported SW of Janesville,” he wrote.

YallBot, which also shares weather updates, wrote on X, sharing a video of an area with low visibility, “WARNING: Tornado Warning active for Janesville, WI and Milton, WI. Traffic cameras on I-39/90 show near-zero visibility and an active emergency response. If you are in Rock County, WI, take cover away from windows immediately!”

Wisconsin survey confirms five tornadoes The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes that impacted Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 14. According to 15 WMTV, damage surveys revealed a powerful EF3 tornado, an EF2 tornado, two EF1 tornados and an EF0 tornado.

While an EF3 tornado was tracked near Union Center on Tuesday afternoon with estimated peak winds of 140 mph, an EF2 tornado touched down near Sussex in Waukesha CountyTuesday evening around 6:22 pm. The National Weather Service confirmed that there was damage in the Town of Lisbon. The storm lasted about six minutes, packing maximum winds of 120 mph and carved a path 3.2 miles long.

The roof from the southern side of a building was completely removed by the storm after wind entered through a garage door. While a small outbuilding was destroyed, shingles were stripped from other structures. Many garage doors were pushed in, and trees uprooted and snapped.

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Meanwhile, an EF1 tornado touched down southwest of Endeavor in Marquette County on Tuesday evening around 6:28 pm, and another with winds up to 100 mph touched down around 8:20 pm southwest of East Troy, in Walworth County. A brief EF0 tornado touched down at 12:48 am south of Beaver Dam, with maximum winds of up to 85 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

While an EF1 tornado produces winds between 86 and 110 mph, an EF2 tornado produces winds between 111 and 135 mph, and an EF3 tornado between 136 and 165 mph.