Sussex, Wisconsin tornado? Residents say they’re ‘stuck in basements’ as alarming videos surface

Residents of Sussex shared videos of a likely supercell over Waukesha County. Many said that the severe weather and tornado warnings from the National Weather Service has forced them into the basement.

Reports of a radar-indicated tornado over Sussex, Waukesha County, Wisconsin , emerged on social media on Tuesday afternoon amid a tornado warning for the area.

Amid the conditions in Waukesha County, a Sussex resident wrote on X: “Stuck in a basement at cheerleading with my daughter. Sussex area. Can one of the monitoring the situation bros please advise.”

The reports of tornadoes come amidst a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin until 7:15pm CDT Tuesday. The storm is expected to bring damaging winds of up to 60 mph and hail as large as tennis balls.

Along with Sussex, the warning covers several Waukesha County areas, including Hartland, Pewaukee, and parts of Menomonee Falls near Brookfield. Other than that, areas like Hartford and Germantown have also been placed under the warning.