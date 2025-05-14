St. Pete Beach fire: Two-alarm blaze erupts at CVS Pharmacy on Gulf Blvd| Video

A two-alarm fire broke out at a CVS Pharmacy in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon. The store in located at Dolphin Village shopping center on Gulf Boulevard. Videos from the scene show massive smoke billowing from the building. The smoke is seen from miles away. A fire broke out at a CVS Pharmacy on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, Florida.(Facebook/ Ann Miller and Facebook/ Louie Parisi)

The St. Pete Beach Fire Department, Treasure Island Fire Rescue, and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are responding to the blaze. So far, there is no word on what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

Reactions -

Several witnesses took to social media to report the blaze.

One witness reported on Facebook, “I had just finished my Tuesday salsa and Argentine tango classes in the south end of Dolphin Plaza strip mall. I ordered takeout for dinner to bring home from our favorite Italian restaurant, Buona Ristorante (home cooking!) and was headed to the UPS store about 40 yards away. But I heard some small booms and noticed everyone looking up. Black and white smoke was pouring out of the CVS store that’s between Buona and Publix.”

Another added, “That is crazy. First big fire I have ever seen on SPB.”

A third person wrote, “CVS on St. Pete Beach went up in flames today. I was at starbucks on the corner & this is the video i personally took. Praying no one was hurt.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information