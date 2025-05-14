Greer fire map and evacuation updates: 10 acres burned in Arizona, structures threatened | Videos

A wildfire that ignited in Greer, Arizona, on Tuesday has burned approximately 10 acres of land. The blaze began around 11 a.m. on May 13 near County Road N1072. Photos and videos shared on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising over the area. According to White Mountain Independent, several structures are currently threatened. See the fire location on the map here. A wildfire that ignited in Greer, Arizona, has burned approximately 10 acres of land.(Facebook/ Vernon Fire District)

The Vernon Fire District issued an urgent evacuation alert on Facebook, stating, “ALL OF GREER and South Fork in Greer are on GO! Evacuate NOW! VFD and other local agencies are responding to a fire in Greer. Please pull over for all those responding.”

The Northeastern Arizona Public Information System added, “All areas within a 1 mile radius of North Woods Estates are being evacuated. Leave NOW!!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information