Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Starbucks dress code 2025: New policy will require baristas to wear...

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 15, 2025 05:03 AM IST

Starbucks on Monday announced a new dress code for its baristas. The policy is set to take effect on May 12.

Starbucks has announced a new dress code for its baristas, set to take effect on May 12.

Starbucks has announced a new dress code for its baristas.(AFP)
Starbucks has announced a new dress code for its baristas.(AFP)

In a statement released Monday, the company said the updated guidelines are designed to “highlight our iconic green apron."

“Our partners are the face of our brand, and our iconic green apron has always been a special part of what makes us unique. Since 1987, the green apron has been the symbol for Starbucks Coffee Company, representing the hundreds of thousands of retail partners in North America who connect with customers every day,” the company said.

“That’s why, starting May 12, we’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America.”

As part of the new policy, baristas will be required to wear:

Solid black shirts (short or long-sleeved, crewneck, collared, or button-up)

Bottoms in any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim

Company-branded t-shirts (Starbucks will provide two for free)

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” Starbucks added.

Also Read: Is 'Boycott Starbucks' next? Internet reacts to trending video with 'MESSAGE for Donald Trump’

The dress code refresh is part of the company’s broader “Back to Starbucks” initiative, aimed at revitalizing its cafes and reconnecting with its identity.

Since stepping into the CEO role in October 2024, Brian Niccol has emphasized a renewed focus on core values.

“There's a shared sense that we have drifted from our core,” he said, outlining his vision of Starbucks as "a welcoming coffee house where people gather and where we serve the finest coffee."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Starbucks dress code 2025: New policy will require baristas to wear...
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On