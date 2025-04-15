Starbucks dress code 2025: New policy will require baristas to wear...

Starbucks has announced a new dress code for its baristas, set to take effect on May 12. Starbucks has announced a new dress code for its baristas.(AFP)

In a statement released Monday, the company said the updated guidelines are designed to “highlight our iconic green apron."

“Our partners are the face of our brand, and our iconic green apron has always been a special part of what makes us unique. Since 1987, the green apron has been the symbol for Starbucks Coffee Company, representing the hundreds of thousands of retail partners in North America who connect with customers every day,” the company said.

“That’s why, starting May 12, we’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America.”

As part of the new policy, baristas will be required to wear:

Solid black shirts (short or long-sleeved, crewneck, collared, or button-up)

Bottoms in any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim

Company-branded t-shirts (Starbucks will provide two for free)

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” Starbucks added.

The dress code refresh is part of the company’s broader “Back to Starbucks” initiative, aimed at revitalizing its cafes and reconnecting with its identity.

Since stepping into the CEO role in October 2024, Brian Niccol has emphasized a renewed focus on core values.

“There's a shared sense that we have drifted from our core,” he said, outlining his vision of Starbucks as "a welcoming coffee house where people gather and where we serve the finest coffee."