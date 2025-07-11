Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Starlink down in US? Users report widespread internet outage

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 12:22 PM IST

Users across the US are reporting internet outages affecting SpaceX’s Starlink service. DownDetector logged 1,000 reports, with most citing “network issues.”

Users across the United States are reporting internet outages affecting SpaceX’s Starlink service. As of 2:30 a.m. EDT Friday, outage-tracking site DownDetector had logged nearly 1,000 reports, with most citing “network issues.” Some users described experiencing a “total blackout.” 

Users across the US are reporting internet outages affecting SpaceX’s Starlink service.(Representative image)

About Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk. It delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet globally, with a focus on remote and underserved areas. The system consists of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), which communicate with ground stations and user terminals to provide internet service.

Users connect through a dish antenna and modem, with typical speeds ranging from 50 to 200 Mbps. This performance can vary depending on location, weather, and network congestion.

Launched in late 2020, Starlink has expanded rapidly and is now available in over 100 countries, including much of the U.S., Europe, South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

 

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Follow Us On