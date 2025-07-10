Elon Musk’s Starlink gets final clearance from IN-SPACe for India launch

Starlink, the satellite communication firm owned by Elon Musk, has received regulatory clearance from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to launch its satellite-based internet services in India, ANI reported, citing sources. Elon Musk-owned Starlink receives IN-SPACe clearance to launch satellite internet services in India.(REUTERS File)

The approval comes weeks after the government granted the company a licence in early June to offer Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) services, and Internet Service Provider (ISP) Category-A services under the unified licence framework, the news agency reported.

Starlink becomes the third company to receive approval for satellite communication (satcom) services from the Department of Telecommunications, after OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

Recently, Airtel and Jio partnered with Starlink to introduce its high-speed satellite internet services in India. The company will utilise the extensive dealer networks of both telecom operators to market and distribute its offerings across the country.

Satellite telecom services are expected to strengthen connectivity in remote and interior regions where conventional telecom infrastructure is either limited or economically unviable.

IN-SPACe authorisation granted for Starlink Gen1 LEO satellite network

Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited (SSCPL) has been authorised by IN-SPACe to provision its low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Starlink Gen1.

“IN-SPACe authorisation to SSCPL has a validity period of five years from the date of authorisation or end of operational life of Gen1 constellation – whichever is earlier. The roll-out of services is subject to the stipulated regulatory provisions and requisite clearance/approval/license from the relevant government department(s),” the Times of India quoted the satellite authorisation body as saying.

The Starlink Gen1 constellation is a global network comprising 4,408 satellites orbiting the Earth at altitudes ranging from 540 to 570 kilometres, with the capacity to deliver 600 Gbps throughput over India.

Starlink currently serves over 5 million subscribers worldwide and aims to significantly expand its user base as it enters a telecom-dense market like India.

Industry experts believe Starlink will also target urban markets with its broadband offerings, appealing to users seeking backup connectivity or drawn by the novelty of satellite internet, TOI reported.