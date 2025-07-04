Statue of Liberty covers her face in shame in new French mural: Here’s why

As Americans celebrated the Fourth of July, a striking new mural, depicting the Statue of Liberty with her face buried in her hands, appeared in France. Once a symbol of Franco-American friendship, Lady Liberty now appears in the mural as a figure of shame. The artwork The artwork was originally a gift from France after the US Civil War. A new mural in France shows the Statue of Liberty covering her face with her hands, symbolizing shame over US immigration policies. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

Why is the Liberty of Statue mural covering its face?

The title of the mural is The Statue of Liberty's Silent Protest. The mural was created by Judith de Leeuw, a Dutch artist. In an interview with Storyful, the artist revealed that the new mural covers its face in shame over President Donald Trump's immigration policies, according to a video by USA Today. It was unveiled in Roubaix on a building called Rue de Chemin-de-Fer.

She told Storyful, “Roubaix has a large migrant population, and many of them live in extremely difficult circumstances. The values that the statue once stood for—freedom, hope, the right to be yourself—have been lost for many.”

Leeuw also revealed that it took her six days to complete the mural, ending right before July 4, which was a “meaningful coincidence.”

Netizens react to the new mural in France

A user wrote on X, “Well, look at their leader! Wouldn’t expect anything less from them” A second user wrote, “Coming to America legally is what makes lady liberty a standing source of hope and opportunity. Starting that journey illegally does not apply. Our country is founded on people staying at Ellis Island and other places, to legally enter the US.”

A third user wrote, “We are making America great again! We are NOT ashamed!” Another user wrote, “They didn’t even draw it right, COME ON!!!!!!”