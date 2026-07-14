‘Stay alert’: Sheriff Chris Nanos issues important ‘QR code’ warning amid Nancy Guthrie investigation

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Chris Nanos have issued a warning amid the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. In an X post, the department warned people against sending money to a QR code attached to posts circulating about the investigation.

Sheriff Chris Nanos issues important ‘QR code’ warning amid Nancy Guthrie investigation (REUTERS/Rebecca Noble) (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Statement regarding online and email misinformation in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” the X post is captioned.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’

Nanos’ notice reads, “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is aware of posts circulating about the Guthrie investigation that include a QR code requesting money. PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation. Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payments. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word.”

Latest on ransom notes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The FBI’s Phoenix branch recently said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FBI’s Phoenix branch recently said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,” the statement said.

"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case,” it added.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recently, a man from Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to sending a fake ransom note to Nancy’s family. In his plea. 42-year-old Derrick Callella admitted that he called and sent text messages to Nancy’s family on February 4 about a bitcoin transfer, per Rolling Stone. He also admitted that he intended to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the disappearance, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.