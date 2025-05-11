Steph Curry's upside-down Bay Area Hat goes viral: Here's where you can buy it

Stephen Curry was at the courtside as his Golden State Warriors took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center on Saturday. The 37-year-old, who is nursing an injury, looked visibly upset as Steve Kerr and co lost 102-97, giving the Timberwolves a 2-1 lead in the Conference Finals. While Curry couldn't make a difference in the game, his hat/baseball cap went viral. Stephen Curry's hat is going viral(Getty Images via AFP)

Fans spotted the upside-down Bay Area hat Curry was wearing and wondered where they could buy one. We have answers. You can buy the hat on Get Laces, listed under ‘Bay Area Downside Up’. The cap costs $38.00.

Crafted by LACES, a brand built ‘by athletes for athletes’, this hat combines features a sleek black design with a distinctive upside-down Bay Area logo.

“It’s my dad ordering the hat Steph Curry got on while we at the bar watching the game 😭” one fan reacted to Curry's hat on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Where can I get a pair of Steph Curry’s hat?!” another one asked.

“Can’t believe Steph curry is wearing an upside down hat on the bench,” a third person tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Warriors blew out a five-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the visitors in crunch time, with the former hitting a baseline 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining.

Edwards finished with 36 points, Randle had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Jimmy Butler had 33 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Jonathan Kuminga scored 30 off the bench, but the Warriors still lacked the kind of rhythm they have with Curry on the floor.

“Obviously with Steph out there, he demands two to three bodies when he’s out there on the floor,” Butler said. “When he’s not, there’s no room for error. You can’t make mistakes. You can’t turn the ball over. You can’t give back all of those things. And then you’ve got to take the right shots."

Game 4 is Monday night at Chase Center.