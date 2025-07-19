Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, or Stephen Colbert: Who is the richest? Net worths revealed

Stephen Colbert’s late night show has been cancelled by CBS. The host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced that the next season of the series would be the last one. A source told Reuters that the show had been losing $40 million annually. The news sent shockwaves in the industry, especially as it came days after Stephen Colbert accused the owner of the network of bribing President Donald Trump for approving a merger. Jimmy Fallon started off in stand-up, then blew up on SNL in his early 20s.(Instagram/@jimmyfallon)

While fans of The Late Show mourn its upcoming end, here’s a look at how Stephen Colbert compares with other late-night hosts when it comes to net worth.

Also read: ‘Great job, Jimmy’: Fallon was his savage best while roasting Elon Musk, fans call it ‘brilliant’

Stephen Colbert’s net worth

Stephen Colbert sits at the top with an estimated $75 million, reports Hello! Magazine. His Comedy Central days gave him a loyal following, but the real money came after he took over The Late Show in 2015. His mix of political humour and sharp writing pulled in solid ratings, especially during election seasons. And with those ratings came big contracts.

Jimmy Fallon: Funny pays off

Hello! Magazine reports Jimmy Fallon’s worth is about $60 million. He started off in stand-up, then blew up on SNL in his early 20s. People liked his impressions, but it was his boyish, goofy energy that really stuck. After that, he slid into late-night hosting like it was made for him.

First came Late Night. Then he took over The Tonight Show in 2014. His show leans heavily on sketches and celebrity games. That mix helped him lock in some major paydays over the years.

Also read: Jimmy Fallon reportedly in fear of The Tonight Show's future. What's looming?

Jimmy Kimmel: No flash, just longevity

Before his show, Kimmel bounced around radio and Comedy Central - you might remember The Man Show or Win Ben Stein’s Money. But Jimmy Kimmel Live! is where he made his name.

Launched in 2003, it didn’t make huge waves at first. But he stuck with it, and viewers stuck with him. The show found its rhythm. As per Hello! Magazine, now he is worth $50 million, has a star on the Walk of Fame, and still brings a mix of humor, politics and personal stories that resonate. Sometimes he will crack a joke. Other times, he will get serious. Either way, people watch.

Meyers plays the long game

At the lower end of the list is Seth Meyers, who is worth roughly $10 million. He joined Late Night in 2014 after years on SNL, mostly behind the desk at “Weekend Update.” His current show skips the gimmicks and dives into the news. Segments like “A Closer Look” have built him a loyal base.

So, who is winning?

Colbert leads the pack in earnings. Fallon and Kimmel are close behind. Meyers keeps his focus tighter but continues to grow. Each has a distinct voice, and all have turned late-night TV into long-term success.

FAQs

How much is Jimmy Fallon worth?

As of 2024, Fallon is estimated to be worth around $60 million.

Who is the richest late-night host right now?

Among the current lineup, Stephen Colbert tops the list with an estimated $75 million net worth.

How much does Jimmy Kimmel make per year?

Kimmel reportedly earns about $15 million annually from Jimmy Kimmel Live! and other ventures.

How much does Seth Meyers earn?

Seth Meyers is estimated to make around $12 million per year from Late Night and writing projects.