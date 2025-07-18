Jon Stewart next? Stephen Colbert's Late Night Show cancellation leads to Daily Show speculation

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been axed, CBS announced on Thursday, ending the program's 33-year run. The talkshow's last episode will be aired in May 2026. Colbert announced the news during his taping, telling the audience he was informed on Wednesday. The audience immediately booed. Stephen Colbert attends An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Tony Gilroy: "Andor" Season 2 at The Paley Museum(Getty Images via AFP)

“Yeah, I share your feelings. It’s not just the end of the show, it is the end of the Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced, this is all just going away,” Colbert said.

The move comes two weeks after the parent company of CBS, Paramount, settled a lawsuit lodged by President Donald Trump against CBS News. Now, there is speculation about Jon Stewart's ‘The Daily Show’ being canceled.

When asked about the future of his show, Stewart shrugged his shoulders, according to a Deadline report.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything from them. They haven’t called me and said like ‘Don’t get too comfortable in that office, Stewart.’ But let me tell you something, I’ve been kicked out of shittier establishments than that. We’ll land on our feet," he said on his podcast The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart.

“We all know this was another demand by Trump. Jon Stewart will be next. He's silencing the media, and corporations are cavung faster than the Republican party,” one person speculated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“CBS canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was political. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart is prob next. Paramount and David Ellison suck,” another person tweeted.

CBS issues statement

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television," Paramount co-CEO and CBS president and CEO George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment head Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a statement.