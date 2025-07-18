Stephen Colbert's Late Show canceled: When will last episode air? CBS reveals details

CBS and Stephen Colbert announced that The Late Show is ending. The network is not just ending the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but the entire franchise itself. Stephen Colbert's The Late Show is on from Monday to Friday at 11:35 pm ET/PT.(X)

CBS has cited ‘financial’ reasons to be behind this decision, but some are wondering if there isn't some larger political context involved.

When will the finale of Stephen Colbert's Late Show air?

Colbert's Late Show is on from Monday to Friday at 11:35 pm ET/PT. CBS, in its announcement, has said that the show is ending in May 2026.

Interestingly, this coincides with the time when Colbert's contract with the network is also up.

However, with a weekly schedule, the final episode is expected to drop on the last scheduled weekday of May 2026, which is a Friday, the 29th.

What CBS said?

"THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season," the company said in a statement, adding, "We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'THE LATE SHOW' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television."

What Stephen Colbert said?

Colbert said,"Before we start the show, I want to let you know something I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending 'The Late Show' in May." He added, “It's not just the end of our show, it's the end of 'The Late Show' on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I'm so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And of course, I'm grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night.”