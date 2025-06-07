Stockton fire: Massive 4-alarm blaze caught on video

A massive four-alarm fire broke out in downtown Stockton, California, on Saturday. The blaze erupted in a vacant building and is threatening several other vacant buildings. People have been asked to avoid the area. A massive four-alarm fire broke out in downtown Stockton, California.(UnSplash)

City officials issued a statement, saying, “4 alarm fire downtown in the 400 block of East Main Street. At least 1 vacant building heavily involved with fire and threatening several other vacant buildings. Outside fire agencies enroute to provide additional support. Public is advised to avoid the area.”

Videos from the scene show thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information