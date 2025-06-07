Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stockton fire: Massive 4-alarm blaze caught on video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 07, 2025 11:10 PM IST

A massive four-alarm fire broke out in the 400 block of East Main Street, downtown Stockton, California.

A massive four-alarm fire broke out in downtown Stockton, California, on Saturday. The blaze erupted in a vacant building and is threatening several other vacant buildings. People have been asked to avoid the area.

A massive four-alarm fire broke out in downtown Stockton, California.(UnSplash)
A massive four-alarm fire broke out in downtown Stockton, California.(UnSplash)

City officials issued a statement, saying, “4 alarm fire downtown in the 400 block of East Main Street. At least 1 vacant building heavily involved with fire and threatening several other vacant buildings. Outside fire agencies enroute to provide additional support. Public is advised to avoid the area.”

Videos from the scene show thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Stockton fire: Massive 4-alarm blaze caught on video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On