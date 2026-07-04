Stockton fire: What's burning in San Joaquin County, CA? Smoke blankets area

A massive warehouse fire broke out in Stockton, California, on Friday afternoon, sending thick black smoke billowing across the city. Crews were battling a fire in an ancient building near the Stockton waterfront.

A large fire at the historic Old Iron Works building in Stockton sent thick black smoke across parts of San Joaquin County on Friday.

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Heavy flames and smoke were reported coming from the structure near North Harrison and West Lindsay streets in San Joaquin County, with officials confirming that flames had broken through the roof of the single-story structure.

The Stockton Fire Department upgraded the incident to a third alarm as crews worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Firefighters deployed ladder trucks and multiple engine companies to attack the blaze from above while working to keep the fire confined to the warehouse.

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What is burning in Stockton?

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{{^usCountry}} According to CBS, the structure looks to be the former Stockton Iron Works building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CBS, the structure looks to be the former Stockton Iron Works building. {{/usCountry}}

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The property has been home to several manufacturing companies over the years. According to local history accounts, Carando Technologies Inc. later operated at the site before leaving in 2015.

EPA records show the old Stockton Iron Works property was reviewed under the federal Superfund program, but it is not listed on the National Priorities List.

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Smoke visible across Stockton

The smoke plume remained visible across much of Stockton and neighboring communities during the afternoon, according to social media and KCRA reports.

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According to emergency dispatch updates shared by AlertPage, the incident escalated into a third-alarm fire after heavy flames extended through the roof. Dispatch reports also indicated a partial roof collapse on the Charlie side of the structure.

A third alarm typically brings additional firefighters, engines, ladder trucks and command personnel from neighboring agencies. Mutual aid resources are commonly dispatched during incidents of this scale to strengthen firefighting operations.

The Stockton Fire Department said its priority was preventing the flames from spreading to surrounding warehouses and commercial properties in the industrial area. Viewer footage aired by KCRA showed firefighters using aerial ladders to pour water onto the burning roof while thick smoke continued rising into the sky.

Officials had not immediately reported injuries to firefighters or civilians. No evacuation orders had been announced as of the latest update.

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation.