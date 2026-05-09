Clavicular: What charges is the streamer facing in Florida alligator shooting case? Know details

Florida-based influencer and streamer Braden Peters, better known online as Clavicular, has landed in legal trouble after a livestream from the Everglades Wildlife Management Area sparked backlash. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show gunshots being fired from an airboat in the Everglades, with users alleging the shots were directed at a dead alligator.

Details about the exact location and circumstances are still unfolding.(X/ @FearedBuck)

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The incident drew backlash online, with critics calling the stunt reckless and disrespectful toward wildlife.

What charges is Clavicular facing?

According to court records cited by multiple US outlets, Peters was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place or wildlife sanctuary in connection with the March 26 incident.

Two other men were also charged in the case.

Also Read: Popular YouTuber Lacy arrested while driving during live stream in Los Angeles

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it was aware of footage appearing to show individuals “discharging at an alligator” in the Everglades.

Authorities, however, have not publicly confirmed whether the animal was alive at the time or whether it was harmed during the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Reports state the livestream appeared to show multiple gunshots being fired into swamp water west of Miami. Under Florida law, illegally discharging a firearm in public can carry penalties of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. What has Clavicular’s legal team said? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports state the livestream appeared to show multiple gunshots being fired into swamp water west of Miami. Under Florida law, illegally discharging a firearm in public can carry penalties of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. What has Clavicular’s legal team said? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports, Peters’ lawyers argued that the influencer was following instructions from a licensed airboat guide during the outing. His legal team also claimed that “no animals or people were harmed” and suggested the controversy surrounding the incident was being exaggerated online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, Peters’ lawyers argued that the influencer was following instructions from a licensed airboat guide during the outing. His legal team also claimed that “no animals or people were harmed” and suggested the controversy surrounding the incident was being exaggerated online. {{/usCountry}}

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Clavicular, 20, is known for controversial internet content tied to “looksmaxxing,” a trend focused on extreme methods to improve physical appearance. He has built a large following across platforms including Kick, TikTok, and Instagram.

The influencer has also faced other controversies in recent months, including separate battery-related allegations in Florida and criticism over risky livestream stunts.

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