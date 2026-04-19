Twitch streamer Sykkino faces serious accusations; ‘sorry not sorry’ post surfaces

Thomas Sykkino, a 34-year-old Twitch streamer known for his calm and wholesome on-screen presence, has been accused of infidelity following the publication of an extensive document by a content creator addressing his offline behavior. What began as a casual internet post quickly escalated into a widely discussed scandal in the streaming world, drawing attention from other creators, sparking debates around accountability, and ultimately prompting Sykkino to publicly admit to infidelity. Streamer Thomas Sykkino has been accused of infidelity (Instagram/Thomas Sykkino)

Exposé of the scandal The controversy first broke on April 10, 2026, when a content creator, HemomalVT, released an in-depth Google document listing allegations related to Sykkino’s alleged actions. The document claimed he was in a long-term relationship while simultaneously dating multiple women. In an article published by Dot Esports, the document outlined a history of emotional intimacy and alleged misrepresentation of his relationship status. HemomalVT argued that Sykkino targeted smaller, emerging female creators, claiming he exploited his platform status. The document also reportedly included screenshots, payment history, and an audio file. Following its release, several other women came forward with their own accounts in the following days.

The viral 'Sorry Not Sorry' post As Sykkino remained silent in the days following the allegations, a screenshot began circulating on Reddit and X that appeared to show an Instagram story in which the streamer claimed he did nothing wrong and was “sorry not sorry.” There is no evidence that the post originated from Sykkino’s official account, and he had not issued any statement across his social media platforms since the allegations surfaced on April 10. It was later reported that the viral screenshot was fake and created to capitalize on his silence and provoke reactions online. Despite this, the image spread widely and further fueled the debate.

High-profile streamers intervene High-profile streamer Valkyrae, a close friend of Sykkino, reportedly said she had spoken to him privately. She expressed that she was “disappointed” with his actions but hoped the parties involved would resolve the situation. Fellow streamer Disguised Toast also weighed in, urging other creators to distance themselves from Sykkino. Meanwhile, xQc sparked a separate discussion by questioning how the controversy was being framed within the streaming community.