Stunning Southern Lights timelapse filmed by NASA astronaut from onboard SpaceX Dragon shuttle | Watch

A stunning Southern Lights display captured on camera is being circulated on social media. The timelapse was filmed by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir from onboard the SpaceX Dragon shuttle, the BBC reported.

Stunning Southern Lights timelapse filmed by NASA astronaut from onboard SpaceX Dragon shuttle(Pexel - representational image)

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Watch the video here: https://x.com/RT_com/status/2064599595297255843?s=20

The Southern Lights are actually as common as the Northern Lights. They take place regularly over Antarctica. However, these are not as well-known as the Northern Lights because relatively few people live in latitudes close to the South Pole.

Southern Lights are formed near the poles because Earth's magnetic field channels charged particles from the Sun toward those regions. Here, shimmering waves of color are created when these particles collide with the atmosphere.

What are Southern Lights?

The Southern Lights are scientifically known as the Aurora Australis, and are a spectacular natural phenomenon of colorful, glowing light displays. They light up the night sky, and are the southern hemisphere's equivalent of the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis).

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{{^usCountry}} According to Antarctica Guide, “The Aurora Australis phenomenon occurs when charged particles from solar winds bombard the Earth’s atmosphere and interact with gases in our planet. These highly energised particles are emitted from the sun and smash into the Earth’s magnetic field at more than 6 million kilometres per hour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Antarctica Guide, “The Aurora Australis phenomenon occurs when charged particles from solar winds bombard the Earth’s atmosphere and interact with gases in our planet. These highly energised particles are emitted from the sun and smash into the Earth’s magnetic field at more than 6 million kilometres per hour.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Northern lights on your bucket list? The best places around the world to chase them {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Northern lights on your bucket list? The best places around the world to chase them {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Antarctica Guide says that the best place to see the Aurora Australis is South Georgia Island, which is one of the most southerly landmasses in the world. For most of the year, it is covered with ice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Antarctica Guide says that the best place to see the Aurora Australis is South Georgia Island, which is one of the most southerly landmasses in the world. For most of the year, it is covered with ice. {{/usCountry}}

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The environment is too harsh for humans to reside there permanently, but cruise ships often stop here during the summer months.

“When the weather warms up around 2,000 people populate the island, and basic facilities are made available. When the solar cycle is at its optimum, Aurora Australis can be seen from anywhere in the extreme southern hemisphere, including from the deck of your cruise ship,” Antarctica Guide says.

There have been sightings as far north as New Zealand (the South Island), southern Australia (Tasmania) and southern Argentina as well, according to the website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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