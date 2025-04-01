Sunita Williams on spending 286 days in space: 'I was a little excited…’

Sunita Williams on Monday, in her first interview after landing back on Earth, said that she and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore decided to make the best of the situation after finding out they would be stranded in space for an extended period of time, reported Fox News. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were stationed on the International Space Station for more than 286 days(AP)

The human space flight mission aboard a Boeing Starliner craft, was revealed to have issues which could endanger Williams and Wilmore, who were supposed to return home after an eight day mission.

The prolonged stay at the ISS ended after a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was sent to rescue them, along with two other astronauts, and landed back on Earth on March 19.

When asked about what her first reaction was to being stuck for an extended period of time at the ISS, Williams told Fox News, “My first thought was, we have to pivot. If this was the destiny, if our spacecraft was going to be going home based on decisions made here, and we are going to be up there till February, I thought, let's make the best of it.”

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore also stated that while their mission was intended to be for a short duration, due to the uncertainty of space travel, they had planned and trained for spending additional time in space, if required.

“We jumped right into it, and did the tasks that were given to us. Deep inside I was a little excited because I love living in space. I loved seeing how the space station had changed since the last time I went there.”

She also detailed how she participated in various science experiments in space, and busied herself with helping out on the space station.

Butch Wilmore's response after being stuck in space for nine months

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, during an interview with Fox News, spoke about the larger purpose served by him and Sunita Williams in being part of a human space flight mission, and how he had reacted to news of their prolonged stay in space.

He said, “Honestly, it's not about me. It's not about my feelings. It's what this human space flight is about. It's our national goals. I had to wrap my head around, what does our nation need from me right now….we're an instrument of our nation and our national goals.”

Wilmore added, “Did I think about not being there for my daughter's high school year? Of course. But I compartmentalised. We have raised my daughters to be resilient, we as a family have talked about these things. Nothing is a given…we just focused on the mission.”

This was Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's first interview after coming back to Earth. The duo also thanked US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for facilitating their return home.