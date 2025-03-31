Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore make stunning admission on ISS stay, reveal whether they were ‘abandoned’ or ‘stuck’

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 01, 2025 06:06 AM IST

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore appeared for their first interview after landing to Earth from space.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore appeared for their first interview after landing to Earth from space. The duo discussed their hectic journey following their 286 days stay on the ISS owing to a problem with Boeing's spaceship.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore opened up about the challenges they faced during their extended ISS mission.(AP)
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore opened up about the challenges they faced during their extended ISS mission.(AP)

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX capsules brought back Williams and Wilmore on Earth.

As the expedition was scheduled to last for just eight days, the two were questioned who was responsible for its failure. Wilmore blamed everyone, including himself. The duo, however, retaliated against claims that Boeing “failed” them.

Also Read: NASA says Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams' rescue mission ‘wouldn't have happened without’ Donald Trump

Are Nasa, Boeing at fault? Here's what astronauts said

In their first public interview with America's Newsroom on Fox News, Wilmore said, “There are many questions that as the commander of CFT (Crew Flight Test), I didn't ask, so I'm culpable, I'll admit that to the nation.”

He went on to say that he should have asked some questions, but he didn't. According to him, he was unaware that he needed to ask few questions. “But in hindsight, the signals, some of the signals were there.”

Commenting on whether NASA and Boeing are at fault, he said, “Everybody has a piece in this because it did not come off.”

There were various test-related and preparation-related issues that they were unaware of.

The two also discussed claims that they were “abandoned” or “stuck” in space.

“Okay, in certain respects, we were stuck. In certain respects, maybe we were stranded,” he remarked, adding that they did not arrive on the Earth as per the plan.

The astronaut quickly mentioned that they weren't stuck in the grand scheme of things because they were “prepared and trained.”

Will Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore go back into space again?

The pair declared they would love to return to space in spite of the problems. They further acknowledged that there were difficult moments, like the time Wilmore had to skip his daughter's graduation.

He even admitted to shedding a tear while speaking to his wife and daughters from the space.

The astronauts expressed gratitude to Musk and President Donald Trump for helping to ensure their safe return.

“Our situation, I think I mentioned before, maybe wasn't the perfect situation, but allowed a lot of people, including the President and Elon, to look at what's going on on the International Space Station, take it very seriously and understand that our involvement as a country, as a space-faring nation, is really important throughout the world.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore make stunning admission on ISS stay, reveal whether they were ‘abandoned’ or ‘stuck’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On